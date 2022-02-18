Media’s silence
is deafening
There is a problem with journalistic integrity in our nation. Many news people are no longer journalists, but political activists. It is seen both in what is reported as well as what is ignored.
Recently Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau declared harsh personal penalties against truck drives conducting peaceful protests. The media is strangely quiet.
John Durham, conducting an investigation regarding the origin of Russian collusion directed at Donald Trump, announced that the collusion allegations were completely false and created by the Clinton Campaign, including hacking the server in the White House. This is a major concern for national security. Again, the news media was silent.
This is a gross disservice to the American people. It is comparable to the false journalism we see in Russia, China and other rogue nations.
Why are so many people so easily misled? How can any American justify such a disservice?
Why are so many “journalists” behaving as activists and ignoring the noble principles of responsible journalism? If we cannot trust the American press, who can we trust? Journalistic activism involves both misleading stories, but a failure to report stories not fitting their personal agendas.
Mike Hanrahan
Cameron, Missouri
Looking for results
Since elections are held on Tuesdays and papers are not delivered on Wednesdays, would it be possible for the News-Press to print election results in Thursday‘s paper? Please: Keep us informed!
Sharon Radtka
St. Joseph
