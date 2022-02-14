Light on reform, heavy on hypocrisy
State Rep. J Eggleston, R-Maysville, and State Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, believe that the voters of Missouri do not understand what they are voting for when it comes to initiative petition that are put on the ballots. These representatives want to change the process because they want to limit the voice and votes of Missouri voters.
These representatives state that resolution 91 would keep out-of-state money out of the process. However, where is the resolution to keep out-of-state money out of our national, state and local elections? They say nothing about that. Monies from out of the state of Missouri flows into Missouri that can and oftentimes affect elections. These representatives want to have it both ways. This has the air of hypocrisy.
W.A. Hedge
St. Joseph
Great care from VA
I know the Veterans Administration takes a lot of flak, but I want to commend and thank the VA Clinic in St. Joseph. I’ve been a patient for 13 years and have had nothing but great, professional, thorough service. I’ve also been to the KCVA and Leavenworth; and nothing but the best.
Like anything, I’m sure there are some bad apples and bad experiences, but I am very grateful especially to the St. Joe VA Clinic.
Rev. John R. (Jack) Hager
St. Joseph
GOP disregards Missouri voters
The current hubristic Republican state legislators have no respect for the voters of Missouri; nor do they have empathy for the poor. They profess to be the protectors of democracy, but their intentions speak otherwise.
Missouri Republican legislators have fought Medicaid expansion in Missouri for 12 years. The voters finally said enough is enough, and Missourians gathered enough signatures to place Medicaid expansion on the ballot in 2020, with 53% of Missouri voters voting for expansion, prompting the Republican supermajority in Jeff City to attempt to defund the expansion through legislative action, which was subsequently nixed by the Missouri Supreme Court.
Showing their cunning, immaturity and total disregard for Missouri voters and the poor, the Missouri GOP legislators have now written their own amendment to the Missouri Constitution to defund Medicaid in our state.
Furthermore, just to be sure that this cunning bunch won’t be humbled by Missouri voters again, they are also putting forth another amendment that requires two-thirds of Missouri voters to pass a voter initiative rather than a simple majority of voters, formally the law for 115 years.
These two proposed amendments are morally wrong and are driven by immaturity, vindictiveness and shallow thought.
Dr. Robert Stuber
St. Joseph
