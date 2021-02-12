Biden’s silent partner

I am neither a Republican nor a Democrat, I have always voted with my heart and conscience. I voted for Obama in 2008 and by 2012 was disappointed in my choice.

By 2016 I was certain four more years of Democratic leadership and the path they were taking us on was the wrong direction. After three years of President Trump, (through all the roadblocks and turmoil), the country seemed a better place with him in charge. Then comes the senseless killings, the China virus, the looting, the burning of cities, and all the while President Trump was berated by politicians and the media, with anyone not against him falling into the same demise, which created a separation amongst all Americans.

I voted for President Trump again in 2020 because I believed he was on the right path to make our country great again! With that being said; less than a week after being sworn in, President Biden has signed many executive orders undoing some of the good that was done. I personally don’t believe he does anything without being told what to do and how to do it; Obama is back, only as a silent partner, with an agenda!

Craig Wood

St. Joseph

Let’s fix what we have

My opinion on the SJSD proposals: How about bringing all three high schools up to whatever standard that is being talking about, then add seventh and eighth grades to them to use available space and reduce crowding on current middle schools?

I went to eighth grade at Lafayette in 1955, the last year it was offered there, and I don’t know why it couldn’t be done again. Otherwise we’ll be busing kids from all over the city, primarily to one mega school. We need to preserve our current high schools; there is more to them than just bricks and mortar — there are history, community, spirit. The people of St. Joseph have let the school board know over and over again that we do not want to lose our high schools, but they do not listen.

They should have learned from the last bond vote —it was not approved until they agreed to the sunset clause that taxpayers were asking for, and I sincerely hope they will not get any money for a new school if it means losing any of our older one.

Sandra Jacobs

St. Joseph

Trump fueled

mob frenzy

A while back someone compared the mob of insurrectionists that stormed the Capitol in an attempted takeover of our democracy to the colonists that fought England for our independence. There is a big difference that needs to be pointed out. The colonists were fighting against a king that dictated how and what colonies could do. The colonists had no vote on issues that affected their lives. They were fighting for a democratic form of government where matters of concern were voted on with the majority prevailing.

The attempted coup by the Trump-incited mob were fighting to overthrow our democratic government and install a king for life, by claiming the election was rigged.

All of the sane Republicans said the election was fair, all the investigations found no fraud. Only the Republicans bent on destroying our democracy tried to fuel the insurrection by spewing lies in a misguided devotion to a would-be dictator.

Their claim that states changed the voting rules (because of the pandemic) was unconstitutional. For the first time in 47 years of voting in Missouri, I voted at a drive thru temporary voting location. Did they throw out all of the Biden votes? Should we count Missouri’s electoral votes?

Should Trump be impeached and convicted even though he no longer is in office? Yes, he was accountable for the actions of the mob. If a murderer decided to quit murdering but at a later date his identity came known, do we not prosecute him because he’s not doing it anymore?

What would be the deterrent to future lawbreakers that see no action take against past criminals?

Larry Angold

St. Joseph