A different plan for Krug

There is a better way to bring Krug Park back to life. It’s a renovation program that will retain the park’s mission of tranquility and year round natural beauty; one that will secure support now and be appreciated by future generations.

The answer is to develop the park into the Krug Park Botanical Garden. A model of what is possible exists 100 miles from our doorstep. Thirty years ago, the Powell Gardens opened as an environmental and educational resource for the Kansas City area. The land was donated by a businessman, much like our history with the Krug family.

The staff and volunteers hold four festivals a year to mark the changing seasons, several of which include entertainment and special events. The botanical offerings include seasonal ornamental displays, native plants and trees and greenhouses filled with samples of plants from other ecosystems. And, yes, lights at Christmas.

The educational side of the program includes structured tours for K-5th grade students, teacher programs, videos about gardening techniques and the importance of pollinators, and plots for high school and university research projects. Outdoor art is displayed about the grounds.

Visitors enjoy the walking trails, stop for snacks in the on-site coffee shop and browse the gift store.

This type of facility will not happen overnight at Krug Park, but within a few decades miracles are possible, especially if the city proceeds with a bond proposal to support such a transformation. Construction of a Krug Park Botanical Garden best exemplifies the original purpose of the park and the Midwestern culture of St. Joseph citizens. Let’s do this instead of the other plan.

Dennis Weiser

St. Joseph

Why is Hawley kicking back?

To Trump-wannabe Josh Hawley.

Shame on you. Shame on you. Sitting with your feet up acting like you’re reading whatever, instead of watching the evidence being presented. You disgust me. You won’t stand in front of the people that voted for you and admit you are against democracy. You are against the will of the people. You want to be a dictator like your hero, Donald Trump.

Your actions and words show me where your heart is. Your voters that voted for you don’t see it. Grow a spine and tell them publicly that you don’t believe in democracy. Tell them how you don’t believe in people voting in America. You took an oath to defend the Constitution from foreign enemies and domestic enemies. You lied to America when you said I DO to the oath of office.

Listen up, Republicans. If Josh Hawley votes to not hold Trump responsible for inciting a riot in the capitol on Jan. 6 where people died, Josh is saying, I don’t believe in the will of the people. Wake up.

William Moran

Savannah, Missouri