The Alpha and Omega of life

The unborn child is quite content within the womb. It is warm and safe, with all its needs met. It recognizes the rhythm of its mother’s heartbeat, and responds to her voice.

But it cannot remain there. Soon it is thrust into a strange new world of sights and sounds. By instinct it inflates its tiny lungs for the first time and inhales the breath of life.

The warmth and comfort of the womb is quickly forgotten in the new world of colors, sensations, aromas and comfort of its mother’s embrace. As the child grows, each day brings new discoveries and mysteries to be explored. Each passing year brings new excitement, new wonders, increased knowledge. It is good to be alive.

All too soon the grown child realizes that this new world will, like its time in the womb, come to an end. The breath of life will cease. There may be anxiety.

Instinctively, there is an understanding that there must be more, that there will be another “birth” into a place of joy and comfort which will never end.

Mike Hanrahan, Cameron, Missouri

Vaccine clinic was impressive

I would like to commend all the agencies and volunteers involved in the mass COVID vaccination in Savannah, Missouri. This was a very organized and well-executed plan to vaccinate everyone who had an appointment.

It took us approximately 45 minutes from arrival to departure. We left with an appointment date and time scheduled for our second vaccination. Thank you to all involved. I am sure there were many behind the scenes making this happen. True professionals in all respects.

Bill Spalding, Gower, Missouri

Something to chew on this month

Imagine. Not being able to chew your food or drink anything without pain. Not being able to speak clearly. Not being able to concentrate when you try to learn. Or even play.

That’s what an untold number of kids face each day throughout the nation, and right here in our own backyard in Missouri — due to untreated tooth decay. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that cavities remain one of the most common chronic childhood diseases in the United States. Additional studies reveal that approximately 20% of 5- to 11-year-olds have at least one untreated cavity, as do 13% of 12- to 19-year-olds. And, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports that 29% of children have untreated tooth decay.

These are alarming numbers, especially considering that cavities are preventable.

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month, which reminds all of us of the importance of good oral health for kids. Taking kids to the dentist twice a year for an exam, professional cleaning and any other necessary treatment is critical to their overall health and quality of life.

Dr. Ron Inge, Delta Dental of Missouri, St. Louis