For those interested even in a casual way with local and regional history, I would suggest you check out the podcasts in Bob Ford's History, Mystery & Lore. For history buffs, the podcasts qualify as a "must listen."
Bob is an established historian and his podcasts provide insights into individuals and events that have shaped our times.
Bob visits historical sites and museums, interviews people familiar with the subject. Bob's low-key questions lead to what may be classified as conversations, putting the listener right at the table. You're not an outsider.
His podcasts — nearly 50 already completed — examine a wide range of topics such as detailed insights into the lives of those who made Highway 36 the Highway of Greatness — Walt Disney, Gen. Jack Pershing, J.C. Penney, Walter Cronkite, Mark Twain. A two-episode interview with local historian Sarah Elder provides insights into St. Joseph's 19th century. An interview with Gary Chilcote takes you on a tour inside Patee House.
Bob takes you into the Evel Knievel Museum in Topeka — did you even know Topeka had a Knievel museum and why is the tribute to the Montana-born daredevil located here? What about Amelia Earhart, the Atchison aviatrix who became the first woman to solo fly the Atlantic? Did you know as a youngster she built her own rollercoaster?
Bob explores these and other topics, I would encourage you to subscribe, but first take a look at his Feb.15 presentation at the former Missouri State Penitentiary. I'm confident you'll understand the need to know more. Just check out Bob Ford's History, Mystery & Lore on its Feb 15 release date.
Bob Slater
St. Joseph
As historians, Republicans are failing
The Missouri Legislature is currently considering SB 2 regarding curriculum for elementary and secondary education.
It is concerning to me that the legislature thinks it their business to exercise their power to prohibit what is being described as " teaching about The 1619 Project or any successor theory or concept, critical race theory or any successor theory or concept, and any divisive concepts." Are the legislators also scholars in American history to the point that they can call balls and strikes in an academic debate?
The bottom line is that while this law may seem popular among many of the base of the Republican Party, they would not be speaking for all parents and certainly not for most historians as a legislative body if this law were to be passed.
President Eisenhower said this in 1957: "Teachers need our active support and encouragement. They are doing one of the most necessary and exacting jobs in the land. They are developing our most precious national resource: our children, our future citizens."
Perhaps the legislature could focus more on pre-K readiness, teacher pay, school attendance rates, childhood nutrition and other important issues instead of undermining the teaching of history to students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.