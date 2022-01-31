No concern for the rest of us
As the pandemic progresses, a new dog whistle for ignoring mitigation strategies has emerged: “faith over fear.” This pithy statement acts as a sort of fire escape of the mind when the urge to be logical arises.
Adherents of this mindset needn’t worry about infections, hospitalizations or even death. They walk (maskless, of course) through the world without hardly a thought of contracting — or shedding — the virus. Because even if they were to succumb to symptoms they would soar on to that peace “which passeth understanding.” Never mind their concealed carry permits, locked doors and neurotic fantasies of a tyrannical government led by Joe Biden; those are righteous concerns!
But what of the rest of us? Those who either don’t have superstition, or are, in fact, afraid? A decent swath of Americans (and this number is growing) believes that this life is all we have. Subtract that demographic and you’re still left with a large group of people with disabilities and comorbidities who are genuinely afraid of contracting COVID. Their quality of life is being directly affected by others’ “faith over fear.” Which is really just another way of saying, “ignorance is bliss.”
Trevor Callaway, St. Joseph
Bring us the world
Could we please bring back the “Around the World” page that has not been in Section A for a month or more?
It had a globe map on the top, and a paragraph or two from various world news places. It was so educational and informative.
Shelly Perkins, Savannah, Missouri
Ukraine crisis is no surprise
On April 16, 2014, Vice President Biden met with his son’s business partner, Devon Archer, at the White House. Five days later, Vice President Biden visited Ukraine, and he soon after was described in the press as the “public face of the administration’s handling of Ukraine.”
The day after his visit, Archer joined the board of Burisma. Six days later, on April 28, British officials seized $23 million from the London bank accounts of Burisma’s owner, Mykola Zlochevsky. Fourteen days later, on May 12, Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma and over the course of the next several years, Hunter Biden and Devon Archer were paid millions of dollars from a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch for their participation on the board. Hunter Biden’s position on the board created an immediate potential conflict of interest that would prove to be problematic for both U.S. and Ukrainian officials and would affect the implementation of policy.
Day One: Biden pulls the Keystone pipeline;
May 2021: Biden removes sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Russian pipeline.
Now, the Biden administration is saber-rattling over Russian interference in the Ukraine. Talk of war ... sanctions … getting the “war machine” ready.
If you think it is just a coincidence that the first political “problem” for Biden outside of the Mideast is Ukraine, you are obviously so sheltered from any semblance of truth, you may never fully understand the corruption that is the Biden family.
David Hurst, St. Joseph
