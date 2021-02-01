Hospice achieves peaceful passing

I would like to give a shout out to the hospice program at Mosaic.

When Charlene, my non-smoking wife, was diagnosed with terminal Stage 4 lung cancer in June, our family set a goal of caring for her at home for whatever time she had left. This gave her the opportunity to visit with masked family members and friends on a continuing basis. As her mobility declined, we signed up for hospice through Mosaic. The response was incredible.

Every member of the team that helped Charlene displayed professionalism, love, attention to detail. We could not have asked for more as they helped Charlene through the last three months of her 87 years. They were warm, comforting, present but not invasive. They laughed with Charlene, responded cheerfully to her many questions about their own well-being. There was truly mutual love.

I would like to give special recognition to Kim, Madison, Jessica, Rev. Corey and those who filled in at various times — Becca, Kathy, Lindsay, Tammy. If I have overlooked or misspelled some names, accept my apology. Just remember that even with great family support, we could not have achieved our goal of a peaceful passing for Charlene in her own bedroom.

Thank you.

Bob Slater

St. Joseph

A powerful message on drugs

My husband (Larry Norris) was killed by one of his employees in an attempted robbery Aug. 25, 2009 at his place of business in St. Joseph. The employee was using meth at the time. I can’t help but think that if he had done pre-employment drug testing his death may have been avoided.

Let’s show our young people in St. Joseph that they need to stay away from drugs to be able to have a job. I would also encourage our businesses and the public to donate their time and money to the St. Joseph Youth Alliance and the Drug Free Community Coalition which are trying to help local teens live a life free of drugs and alcohol, and providing training for employment. This might be a difficult time to be able to donate money, but I’m sure whatever anyone can give would be appreciated and you can also volunteer your time.

Larry was a priest at the Community of Christ Church, and was always helping people. I can’t think of a better way to honor him than by helping teens stay away from drugs and alcohol.

Alice Norris

Formerly from St. Joseph

Make masks voluntary

I realize that most if not all politicians love to exercise their power of authority. That includes our own mayor and council.

The mayor said he was following the direction of doctors and the science. I wish the mayor would understand that the so-called professionals keep changing their mind about masks. For every one medical expert that says wear a mask you can find three that will tell you masks don’t work for this virus.

I remember when my little sister had a little stuffed dog that she kept by her side 24 hours a day. It made her feel safe. It was her security blanket. That’s exactly what face masks are to some people. Just like a security blanket. They feel safe with it on, but it does not keep them safe.

Dr. Fauci has come out again and said one face mask won’t work. We should really wear two. Of course that’s after he at one time said masks don’t work. Then said they will but you should wear goggles with them.

Let masks be voluntary.

Reagan Russell

St. Joseph

