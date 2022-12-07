In your Dec. 1 column, “The Shuffle,” you listed “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” as a seasonal song that should be removed from the canon of Yuletide music. I take issue with your assessment. My name is John Welch, and I went to public school in Oklahoma City, the point of origin of this classic.
In the year it was first recorded I was a student in the fourth grade at the Horace Mann Elementary School. The artist was a second-grade student at another school in the city who went by the name Gayla Peevy. (In her young adult years she worked under the name Jamie Horton, and I read somewhere that she changed her name again in her later career years.)
The reason for the recording was the campaign of the Lincoln Park Zoo to purchase a hippopotamus for the zoo. The school children of the city and other residents were supposed to donate the money for the purchase. So one can understand such lines in this promotional song, “only a hippopotamus will do.” The campaign was successful. We raised the money and purchased a female hippo. I believe we named her Matilda. At least that is what children standing above her pit shouted at her even when getting no response.
So you can see why I cherish this song and long for it to be played often.
John Welch
St. Joseph
The left is just as offensive
Trump flags are as offensive as Confederate flags, Mr. Weston states. We must remember that institutionalized slavery and the Confederacy were a creation of the Democrat Party, as were the Klan and Jim Crow. Thank God the Republicans got rid of those.
Black Lives Matter and Critical Race Theory are divisive and racist based on their beliefs. MLK taught not to judge people by the color of their skin. CRT teaches that white people are inherently racist and all of the problems in Black America are due to systemic racism from white people. What a false, divisive and racist belief.
Black Lives Matter lost any credibility with a summer of savagery blessed by Democrats. They blame every problem on white people, support Marxism, and are anti-nuclear family. The breakdown of the family is most likely a root cause of many of America’s problems, and this is their goal? The left has always divided America by race, sex and socio-economic group to gain power.
Our left-leaning educational system and media have taken the importance of God, family and equality under the law away and replaced them with the new religions of climate change, gender destruction and social justice.
Kennan Brockett
St. Joseph
One-party rule is never healthy
Unfortunately, the Democratic Party’s selection of progressive Democrat (communist) Hakeem Jeffries as their leader in the House of Representatives is reminiscent of an earlier organizational tragedy that occurred in the presidential election period in 1860. At that time the “secessionist” fractured the party, leading to the election of Abraham Lincoln and civil war.
Following this, the badly stigmatized Democratic Party only was able to elect three presidents through 1932, “One party rule,” regardless of ideology, is never healthy for a democracy.
