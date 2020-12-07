A fond farewell to two friends

I am missing News-Press writers Ken Newton and Alonzo Weston more than I care to admit. In my mind, they were the heart of your newspaper, and to have them both retire at almost the same time has been a downright rotten pill for this longtime reader to swallow. I never would have thought that I would respond so strongly to the retirement of two reporters in the newspaper I read daily.

I realize now that when I would note one of their bylines on an article, I would feel compelled to read that article. I knew I would learn something new or be entertained, and I knew the article would be written well and would probably be interesting. It was clear that they both cared about the subjects of their articles and about the Northwest Missouri/Northeast Kansas community.

But it was all of those columns they wrote that I appreciated the most. Through the many years, their various columns evoked smiles and chuckles, as well as occasional feelings of distress and wistfulness in me. Sometime the columns were thought-provoking or stirred me to action. And oftentimes, I became better-informed about some subject or saw it from a different point of view.

Even if I didn’t always agree with them, I was always glad I had read what they wrote.

These two writers/reporters belong in the News-Press Writing Hall of Fame. And if you don’t have a Hall of Fame, by golly perhaps you should consider creating one and having them be your first inductees.

In closing, I will ask you to please express my heartfelt appreciation to Ken and Alonzo (I call them by their first names, because they feel like comfortable, old friends to me). Enjoy your retirement, guys, and please know that many, many New-Press readers, including me, are going to miss you terribly. You have made a difference with your writing. The newspaper just isn’t the same without both of you in it.

Mary Winder, Troy, Kansas

Those kids say the darndest things

While visiting my grandkids and family in Overland Park recently, I was met by 3-year-old Theo when I pulled up in the drive. I opened the door and he said, “get your mask on grandpa!” I did as I was told and began to walk into the house.

“Wipe your feet, grandpa!” was the next order I had to observe. “If you are going to hold Lily (2 years old), wash your hands and put alcohol on them!” “Stay out of the kitchen, grandpa, until lunch!”

I looked at him and asked, “why don’t you give grandma some of these orders instead of giving them all to grandpa?”

He looked at me and said, “grandma doesn’t need watching like you. She does what she is supposed to!”

Obviously, someone has been talking to that kid. I excused myself and went to the basement to practice my Polish. Boy, I think that helped!

Jim Pawlowski, St. Joseph