Holding them back from keeping citizens safe
An article in the 11/23/21 News-Press, titled “Missouri police chiefs want changes to new gun law,” attributed to the Associated Press, called for amending the recently passed Republican gun law that forbade Missouri law enforcement to enforce federal regulations that have the intent to violate Missouri residents’ Second Amendment rights. In short, ATF in Missouri and the other 49 states relies on local law enforcement to undermine the constitutional rights of Missouri citizens.
The letter from the Missouri Police Chiefs Association pathetically alleges the law makes “it harder to fight crime.” These clowns must think the entire population of Missouri is STUPID! Law enforcement in Missouri — county, city and state — are inhibited from fighting crime because “woke” prosecutors, mayors and city councils prevent law enforcement from being effective tools for protecting the citizenry from criminals by prohibiting their arrest and prosecution. Two grand examples can be found in St. Louis and Kansas City: Kim Gardner and Jean Peters Baker.
Buchanan County and St. Joseph are no exception.
Lastly, the MPCA knows full well their letter and complaint about the new gun law is bogus. Their total concern stems from the fact that the Biden-run Department of Justice will cut off their grant money if they do not enforce the unconstitutional mandates that the Communist-controlled Democratic Party demands.
Patrick McLear
Dearborn, Missouri
