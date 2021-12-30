Land of the free, home of the infected
As COVID infections fill hospitals to overflowing, as non-vaccinated people continue to die and as more children get infected than ever before, Missouri’s state government is doing most everything possible to squelch vaccinations and outlaw mandates that provide critical protection from a disease that has killed some 800,000 people in America.
State Republicans have filed a mountain of bills to eliminate both public and private vaccine requirements. Some would deny restaurants and other businesses the freedom to require vaccinations for all employees. Further, some legislators would demand that unvaccinated people be served, regardless of the situation.
Locally, Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, is throwing his own bill into the hopper. He seems to have given up on trying to eliminate or closely control the spread of COVID-19. “We’re not going to get rid of this; COVID-19 is going to be here with us for a very long time,” he contends. We just need to learn to deal with the disease “…as best we can, and these mandates are not the answer to getting it done.” Not surprisingly, he offers no plan to get it done.
Our governor sits silent as his attorney general and treasurer threaten school districts with hefty lawsuits and loss of funds if they mandate vaccination or even face coverings. It is all about freedom they say; about a minority being free to get infected, to spread it to others then demand the best medical attention at the expense of overworked nurses and doctors, while denying medical care for non-COVID patients.
Hail Missouri, home of personal freedom, willful ignorance and spreading COVID sickness and death.
Keith Evans, St. Joseph
