A warning on the road to serfdom
Individual liberty anywhere is a threat to the progressive-collectivist cause everywhere.
The price of democracy is the ongoing pursuit of the common good by all of the people.
It is unceasing pressure that results in the reactions from the opposition that are essential for the success of the campaign.
Never let the enemy score points because you’re caught without a solution to the problem. “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it and polarize it.” Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions.
Whenever possible, go outside of the experience of the enemy.
Make the enemy live up to their own book of rules.
Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. Keep the pressure on with different tactics and actions, and utilize all events of the period for your purpose, name calling, programs, personal attacks.
The major premise for tactics is keeping a constant pressure upon the opposition.
If you push a negative hard and deep enough, it will break through into its counter side, tell a lie long enough and it becomes the truth. The price of a successful attack is a constructive alternative, give-a-ways packages.
Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, polarize it and keep after it.
Cradle to grave by the government.
Have a set of rules for the ethics of power tactics.
In change the end justifies almost any means.
Any effective means is automatically judged by the opposition to be unethical; they usually are.
You do what you can with what you have and clothe it in moral garments, talk it down, lie, make up false statements, talking points, buzzwords used repeat, repeat, let the talking heads do it.
Goals must be phrased in general terms like “Liberty, Equality, “Of the Common Welfare,” “Pursuit of Happiness” or “CRT,” BLM, defunding, racism or teachers controlling what’s taught.
Welcome comrade.
Bob Robison, Savannah, Missouri
Ben Pecora, St. Joseph
There are heroes among us
It has taken post-World War II America a long time to figure out that police, firefighters and the military are not the only heroes in our society.
It is true that country music singers, rappers, movie stars and billionaires have been getting more and more traction in recent decades.
But once the pandemic broke out, America finally realized we had to lean on health care workers, teachers and even factory, transportation and retail workers more than ever before. And those workers stood up to the task amazingly well.
Heroes are not defined alone by muscles, courage and money. They must also have knowledge, public spirit.
Kimball Shinkoskey, Woods Cross, Utah
