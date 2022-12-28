Pressing problems
demand cooperation
First, I am neither Republican nor Democrat. However, after reading Joel D. Benson’s article (News-Press, Nov. 19-20), I felt compelled to respond since the writer’s portrayal of Biden as our country’s “savior” seems misleading. Certainly, President Biden has introduced beneficial programs, but at the same time he has also introduced programs to the detriment of the United States.
Dr. Benson asks how Biden and the Democrats are destroying America. The following are three examples:
The idea of forgiving student college loans for up to $20,000 is an insult to all of those who in the past have paid off their loans by following the American tradition of hard, honest work to achieve one’s goals and not expect handouts or debt forgiveness that would add to our embarrassing growing national debt.
The Afghanistan fiasco pullout that not only led to the fiery death of 12 United States military personnel but also the murder of hundreds of Afghan citizens who had been loyal partners with our government. This pullout will go down as one of the greatest blunders of the U.S. military. Also, what about the $80 billion in advanced military equipment that was abandoned and left to the Taliban? It is difficult to comprehend a U.S. pullout before its citizens are first rescued.
Our children, plus other future generations, will be the ones to suffer the burden of over 1 million illegal immigrants allowed to cross our southern border. How many spies and saboteurs have Russia, China and others been allowed to blend in with these illegal immigrants? President Biden should give much better support to our southern border patrol.
At 8 billion people, does the world need more? Perhaps we should ask “Mother Earth” and her other millions of species. Is it necessary to mention today’s examples of human overpopulation in Africa, South America and Central America where poverty, pain and starvation are the rule! Although the U.S. is still a first-world country, its “carrying capacity” is endangered and is rightfully being challenged.
Regardless of one’s party affiliation, our country is in trouble and only through complete cooperation between parties can our country survive. Citizens should have a larger voice including the elimination of our Electoral College voting system, hence each citizen’s vote counts.
Last, MAGA should accept that the election is over and Biden is president, period. For the woke community, please leave our children alone, as they are just beginning the learning journey of life. Basic genetics tells us that xx chromosomes equal female and xy chromosomes equal male.
David A. Esterla, Ph.D
Emeritus distinguished
university professor of biology
Northwest Missouri State University
Different day,
same mistake
I don’t understand. Why do the voters keep electing the egghead Democrats that seem to want to bankrupt the country? We have had over 2 million illegals enter our country that we have to feed, clothe, and shelter and they will do nothing about it.
They will not finish building the wall to keep them out yet they approved $410 million for the Mideast countries to build a wall to keep them safe. Is this insane or what? I guess it makes about as much sense as $3.5 million for a Michelle Obama walking trail. Wake up people. For some reason they want to bankrupt the country.
Roger Ebling
St. Joseph
