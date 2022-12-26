This comment I have made is partly based on my concerns about what the United States and other nations should have done in 1939 to avoid WW2. Although I was not born until 1944, I grew up in a nation and world that had suffered the grievous results of that war with every family member involved.
One of my uncles fought with Patton at the Bulge and another landed with MacArthur in his return to the Philippines. Another younger uncle landed with MacArthur at Pusan during the Korean War.
And as a professor of history with specialties in the Old South, Civil War and Reconstruction, I wrestled for 40 years with the dilemma of how to explain the coming of the American Civil War to students.
I witnessed John Kennedy stare down the Russians in Cuba and later became a member of thousands of Americans caught up in the war in French Indochina. I am hoping that something positive will happen to save the world from further brutality and anguish in Eastern Europe.
Pat McLear
Dearborn, Missouri
Mosaic is looking pretty good now
My move to Springfield is nearly complete. New doctors, new hospitals and new restaurants. There is no comparison between Cox hospital in Springfield and Mosaic in St. Joe. Mosaic is clearly superior.
I went to Cox ER two days ago and was placed in a room with 75 people suffering high temperatures and sore throats. It took two hours to see a nurse who told me it would take 4-5 hours to see a doctor to address my problem. We just left.
Boy do I miss St. Joe and Mosaic.
Larry Flinchpaugh
Springfield, Missouri
For children, online safety
should be a priority
I have seen several programs on the topic of “sextortion” of children and teenagers. It is my understanding that this crime is becoming more prevalent. On one program I watched, an FBI agent said he had worked 11 cases in seven days and it is on the rise. It targets both boys and girls, even children as young as 5.
Many of these young people go online in chatrooms and gaming sites. They believe they are talking with other young people. Instead, they are chatting with a grownup who is often in a foreign country. For teenagers it may start as online flirting but then moves on to something more serious — sextortion. Many of these cases end up with the young person taking their own life because they are so frightened and embarrassed. They are afraid to tell anyone.
In one district in California the schools went on Zoom with the parents and did a program warning of the danger and giving the parents ideas on how to deal with it such as computer controls, watching for signs of something wrong, teaching kids how to be safe online and, very importantly, teaching kids not to be afraid of telling someone if this happened to them.
This might be a good idea for the St. Joseph School District to consider doing as they have a connection to more kids and parents than any other organization. If not Zoom, perhaps a brochure mailed to all parents. Saving a life of one child would be worth the expense and time.
