How to pass school bond elections
I believe that the main problem with SJSD is a lack of trust in the board.
There is seemingly an aura of discord within the board, evident in the almost daily newspaper articles that show lack of unity and focus of the board’s attention on matters that do not seem in our children’s best interest. There are three areas I believe need to be addressed to garner public support.
1, Transparency. Having a website or newspaper article is not sufficient. The tax base is likely mostly grandparents, as they own more expensive properties. I am now in the Avenue City School District. People have been moving to this area because of the school, considered to be an “oasis” from the SJSD by some. We have 40 or so new students this year, and for the first time require two kindergarten classes. SJSD should follow the lead of this district, that is, a newsletter sent out to every taxpayer in the district. This is a straightforward, informative newsletter, no frills, which details for all residents of the school district the budget, new hires, school board schedule and agenda, planned physical improvements, recognition of students, PTO functions and more.
2, Curriculum. It’s all in the news these days about “indoctrination” in public schools. The board should directly state that only traditional subjects will be taught in our schools; in short, the same subjects that parents and grandparents were taught, along with life skills and perhaps some information on internet and social media safety.
3, Finances and staff. The public is turned off when they hear that administrators make twice the average salary in St. Joe, and Dr. Zyl is making three times that or more. I understand he even got a raise. How many administrators do we have; what is their function; what do we really need? What’s wrong with having each school principal be the “administrator” and report directly to the board? Divide salaries of the mystery administrators and give the teachers a raise.
Taxpayers want to know that the absolute number one priority of the board is student success and safety.
Charles Wright
Cosby, Missouri
Less is more with this president
I heard President Biden delivering comments on the Republican victories in the Nov. 2 election; he seems to think the message from those victories is it’s time for him to get something done. I argue; he and the rest of our leaders have done more than enough. What they continue to do every day is destroy our country and its credibility on the world stage.
Between biased media and the untruths these leaders force feed us, I question the future of our land of the free and brave. This land of milk and honey, under their watch is turning sour and bitter. The message I get is that all Americans stand up for your freedoms and rights before they become erased from history, just as they continue to allow monuments to be taken down and our forefathers’ memories and dreams to be erased as well.
Craig Wood
St. Joseph
