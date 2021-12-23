Your letters Dec. 24, 2021
Christmas brings out the good in us
Although many do not feel it this year, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year.
Many of us put up the tree early because we really need and deeply yearn for the Christmas spirit.
Our special and cherished ornaments are on the tree and we carefully placed the Nativity figures. Children were excited to help and they’re trying to behave anticipating a delivery from Santa Claus.
At night during the quiet times a Christmas tree can mesmerize us, hypnotize us and hearken us back to a special memory of a certain Christmas.
As years pass the presents will be forgotten; instead we recall and cherish memories of Christmas time, these memories are priceless possessions.
This time of the year we reflect upon and cherish yesteryear, we also wish and hope upon the coming New Year, for a better year.
The Christmas season brings joys that warms our hearts and rekindles our souls. It is the best time of the year because we remember to love thy neighbor, we are more charitable in thoughts and deeds; this lifts spirits, lightens burdens and elevates the human race.
It’s the “Spirit of Christmas.”
Let’s be kinder than ever before to others, because we really need that more than ever.
This is the time that Christians worldwide celebrate Jesus of Nazareth, born in Bethlehem. His birth was foretold by prophets, announced by heavenly angels and marked by a new star in the night sky. The first Christmas was the bell rung in the center of time.
The entire Christian world celebrates the birth of Jesus, the light, the life and the hope of the world, the redeemer, the savior.
For Christmas and during this next new year we can do things to make our part of the world a better place.
Stand up for and speak the truth.
Do good deeds and perform acts of kindness.
Speak words of cheer and goodwill, and be generous with charitable giving. Charity never fails.
Most of all, Let’s heed the greatest commandment of all throughout all the year, love one another.
Merry Christmas.
Shawn Harper
St. Joseph
GOP’s Faustian bargain on Trump
Donald John Trump, eight-year old millionaire! What would any of us do with that money at that age? Guess it would depend on the training he got? Probably so? Probably not? You decide.
We have the evidence of the 70-something DJT to help us. He cozies up to the Russians, glorifies power, exhibits favor to the Arabs and glorifies, plans and executes an insurrection. Plus, is not exactly truthful at the best of times.
And 47 million people think this is what America needs in government? Why? Jesus Christ died for him — but what testimony does he give for that fact? Look at all the writings about him and tell us how much he respects women as evidenced by his actions, why don’t you?
My Republican Party is a sham and mockery now, because of choosing him and his personal philosophies! Why? America, look at his actions.
Helen Brock-Thurston
St. Joseph
