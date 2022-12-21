Although I chose to not participate in the use of marijuana for recreational use, I voted for legalization of the drug. I, like many others, voted yes so that at least the public would benefit from the sales tax collected that the measure would generate.
Now I read in the paper that our elected mayor and city council members have put the collection of a sales tax on hold. The paper quotes them as saying that the inclusion of sales tax on marijuana on the next election ballot may harm passage of other taxes.
That’s hogwash. If one wants to participate in marijuana use, just like using tobacco products or drinking alcohol, marijuana sales should be taxed. Those of us who do not purchase marijuana would not be affected in the least.
Therefore, why not collect taxes on such purchases? Paying a tax on marijuana purchases only makes sense. It sounds to me like those folks are smoking “wacky-tobacky.”
Don Roach
St. Joseph
Lies help Democrats
stay in power
This was the Democratic plan to succeed in the recent midterm election.
First we need the young vote. Let’s tell them we will forgive $10,000 of their student loan. But we know that’s a lie. We know that is illegal and will never happen. Don’t worry, the media won’t report it until the election is over.
Secondly we need the senior vote. Let’s send Bill Clinton and Barack Obama all around our nation screaming that conservatives want to take away Social Security and Medicare. But we know that’s a lie. No conservative has ever said that. They want to shrink government spending and liberals assume that means SS and Medicare. But don’t worry, the media won’t report it until after the election.
This is not your grandfather’s Democratic Party anymore. Telling massive lies are fine as long as we stay in power.
In closing I want to wish everyone a very Merry and Blessed Christmas. If you have a problem with that phrase... live with it!
John Byrne
St. Joseph
Schools must prioritize safety
Having been a public school teacher, a public school guidance counselor and a principal of a private state-approved school, I submit the following: With such a shortage of teachers and teachers leaving their profession like never before, I challenge the school boards and the surplus administrators with a simple solution: Guarantee a safe-learning environment and you will have a surplus of teachers wanting to teach.
