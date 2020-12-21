St. Joseph is blinded by ‘Friday Night Lights’

The facts speak for themselves. Students attending Central have more educational opportunities than students attending Benton and Lafayette. The high school student population does not support three high schools. The extra cost to maintain three high schools is money not well spent.

The argument that students will be adversely affected by moving to a different high school is solely based on the “Friday Night Lights” mentality of high school alumni. The school board can no longer provide an inadequate and unequal educational experience for high school students based on the wants, needs and memories of adults.

The school board will set boundaries that divide St. Joseph into two high school districts. The new plan for two high schools would include: Close Lafayette. Close Benton. Build a new high school in south St. Joseph. Add onto Central to allow for an increase in students.

The two high schools would be named St. Joseph North and St. Joseph South. All Lafayette students would attend St. Joseph North. All Benton students would attend St. Joseph South. Due to new boundaries, some Central students will attend St. Joseph South.

The school board should bring this proposal with requested funding in the form of a bond issue. Let the taxpayers choose between an equal educational opportunity for high school students or cater to the long-lost memories of alumni from three high schools.

Dick Schott, St. Joseph

Med partnership benefits St. Joseph

Congratulations are in order to Mosaic Life Care for its recent partnership with the UMKC School of Medicine! A collaborative program to teach and encourage medical students to enter the practice of medicine in rural areas is a much-needed area of emphasis in their curriculum.

Mosaic, its affiliates and all of Northwest Missouri are well-positioned to take on this challenge. This program, along with nursing programs at Missouri Western, and other support programs at Hillyard, help to fill a void in the delivery of health care to rural America. Thanks for a job well done.

Dr. Robert M. Spurgat, St. Joseph

Man takes issue with editor’s notes

It seems more people than just me are becoming a little upset by editor’s notes on “call in” issues. For my part, I tried contacting Greg Kozol via e-mail and he suggested that if I had a problem I should write a letter to the editor and sign it. Well here we go.

Matt Hoffmann wrote a wonderful article about Rep. Graves writing legislation and getting it approved bilaterally to stop FEMA from trying to recover already paid out distributions to affected families.

Twice in recent weeks, someone has called in saying Rep. Graves does nothing in D.C. I realize this is a personal opinion. Maybe those people should write a letter and sign their name. But an editor’s note of what Rep. Graves has done would be nice, so we can start our healing process.

On 12/19/2020 a caller asked about a “Delivery dilemma.” Instead of responding “we believe” why not just direct them to the USPS for questions?

You have all the pages in the paper to write your editorials, to say what “you believe.” Leave the “call in” for those unwilling to state a fact, only opinion, and not sign their name. Rep. Graves deserves respect. He works for us all. The NPG endorsed him. These are facts, not opinions.

John Byrne, St. Joseph