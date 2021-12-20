Leftists are destroying America
Just when you thought the Democrats couldn’t do any more harm to our country, they confirmed another radical left wing U.S. attorney for Massachusetts: Rachel S. Rollins. Her confirmation comes in a long list of confirmed left wing radical U.S. attorneys who believe in protecting the criminal instead of their victim. The result is, we have witnessed the crime rate soar in the last couple of years.
Rollins’ past policies of refusing to prosecute minor offenses has been a source of concern for Republicans and should have been to the Senate Democrats. The controlled media kept referring to the rioters as peaceful demonstrators as we watched the cities burn and the smash-and-grab thieves broke into the stores; with few being held accountable.
Following is a list of crimes which she and her cohorts have refused to prosecute.
1. Trespassing
2. Shoplifting
3. Larceny
4. Disorderly conduct
5. Receiving stolen property
6. Driving with a suspended license
7. Breaking and entering into a vacant property with property damage
8. Malicious destruction of property
9. Threats of violence
10. Minors in possession of alcohol and drugs
11. Possession with intent to sell
12. Resisting arrest.
Our country is literally being destroyed by the Democrats’ failure to arrest, convict and incarcerate the criminals. The irony is that they blame the Republicans for the exact same things they themselves are guilty of and those Democrats who lack wisdom and common sense believe it.
Thankfully, Karma is alive and well with the Democrats’ lies coming back to haunt them. Considering all of the insane policies of the Biden White House, there is no way they will remain in control of the White House and Congress.
Larry Flinchpaugh, St. Joseph
Missouri voices can’t be ignored
The right for Missouri citizens to bring important issues is under attack by the Republicans. A system is in place, and it works. It allows Missouri voters to bring issues to a vote by citizens of Missouri.
Republicans claimed that outside monies enter our great state and influence petition initiatives to be presented. If we can keep outside money out of our elections in the state of Missouri, I am all for that as well.
If we are honest, the only reason to deny, stop and squash attempts of Missourians the right to bring ballot initiatives to the people, is to avoid ballot initiatives such as Medicaid expansion and the Clean Missouri Act.
Missouri voices and voters need to be heard. One way to make sure your voice is heard is at the ballot box, period.
Dr. W. A. Hedge, St. Joseph
