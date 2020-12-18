A fair tax system

excludes seniors

The idea of tax fairness can differ significantly based on how much wealth or income a person has (ability to pay) and the services they receive resulting from paying the tax. The Buchanan County school property tax fails on the basic tax fairness philosophy if you consider that the tax continues even after a person retires and is no longer in the workforce and hasn’t had any children in the school system for the last 40 years or so.

At 81 years old, this unfair tax has become quite a burden for people like me. I pay over $2,000 a year in school property taxes that is paid from my Social Security check and a small pension. The tax continues to go up along with the cost of living without any increases in my limited income.

Many would argue that the overall health of society benefits from a well-financed school system. They are correct, but shouldn’t this end when a person retires at 65 and may have limited sources to pay the tax? Haven’t they already paid their fair share?

The effect of this unfair tax is even more of a burden with all the hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

It doesn’t seem unreasonable to ask the state’s taxing authority to start eliminating this unfair tax for retirees over 65. If you disagree, how about eliminating it at age 70, 80, 90 or 100?

Larry Flinchpaugh

St. Joseph

How much?

Quite a bit

As I finish reading the 110-page Biden/Sanders recommendations, I wonder: do they want to become a bourgeoise or proletariat country? Nowhere in this report did I see a price tag, so I had to do my own research!

Medicare for all — $30-40T/10 years.

Student loans redo, 45.1M have loans at $1.6B. Education — $59.9B and Pell grants $27.8B.

Green New Deal — joining the Paris accord — $3B/year. Renovations to thousands of building, houses, buses, transportation — $2T for four years.

State pensions are underfunded by $1.28T.

Build/buy American — Trump already started this with tariffs.

Native American Indians mistreated — they have 474 casinos, which do not pay any state or federal taxes.

Welfare needs, we already have 80 programs at $1.3T/year.

Jobs, jobs — stressed highly “but” also they should be “union” jobs. 14.6M member today.

Drugs no longer would be a factor in sentencing offenders for jail time. Rehab them instead.

These items seemed to get just get a “quick” mention, like “Who/How are these few examples to be paid for?" You know the Trump tax rollbacks will be repealed, so everybody “will” get a tax increase.

The top 1% pay 24.7% of the taxes today — it’s not enough!

No mention of the millionaires in Congress and their personal profiting from their position?

Government loans — energy-business — the SBA loaned out $2.3B, the post office got $250M and Amtrak gets $1.8B/year.

Answer me this, if America is so bad why are millions trying to come here?

Why are we educating Chinese students to steal our technology?

Ben Pecora

St. Joseph