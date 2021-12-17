A moral equivalent
of war
As I type this, there are 47 people who are hospitalized due to serious COVID-19 illness at Mosaic Life Care, right here in our own community. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been over 71,600 Missourians hospitalized due to serious COVID-19 illness, and 229 residents of St. Joseph have died as a result of COVID-19. Over 15,000 Missourians have died as a result of COVID-19 illness. The virus has taken the lives of over 793,000 Americans.
When in our nation’s history has an adversary that has created so much death and illness, and imposed such a high financial cost, been able to escape the directed patriotic fervor of Americans, who would do everything in their power to achieve victory?
The leadership of businesses, science and governments have worked incredibly hard to develop an effective way to limit the damage this virus can do. That would be the COVID-19 vaccinations. Yet to date, only 39% of the residents of Buchanan County are fully vaccinated.
Most people don’t like to be told what to do by the government, but don’t let that be an excuse to abrogate our patriotic duty to protect our fellow Americans. We can do better.
Erik McGuire St. Joseph
