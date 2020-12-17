'Buy American'

has an impact

As politically polarized as the United States is right now, virtually everyone agrees on one thing. With millions unemployed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation urgently needs to create good jobs.

In response, Washington appears to be coalescing around one key idea—a series of infrastructure projects to finally address America’s crumbling roads, bridges, waterworks and schools.

But how many jobs could this create? And what would be the cost?

A variety of trillion-dollar price tags are being thrown around. But there’s at least one precedent, since the House passed the Moving Forward Act in July. That legislation would not only tackle the country’s failing transportation infrastructure but also invest in advanced industries like renewable energy and electric vehicles.

The Coalition for a Prosperous America (CPA) recently analyzed the Moving Forward Act and found that its five-year, $1.5 trillion infrastructure investment plan could create 2.5 million U.S. jobs by 2025.

But here’s something else to consider. If Congress included strict federal "Buy America" provisions in the bill, the overall package could generate a 33 percent larger boost to the economy — and create a total of 3.3 million jobs by 2025.

That means squeezing as much bang-for-the-buck as possible out of taxpayer money. And that includes buying American-made goods whenever they’re available — using steel, rubber, glass and other products made in U.S. factories. Doing so would support the good-paying manufacturing and construction jobs that are the foundation of middle-class communities nationwide.

However, not including Buy America rules would simply mean tax dollars leaking overseas, principally to China—a nation that already looks to undercut U.S. manufacturers through its own state-subsidized factories.

Even as Washington kicks around a possible infrastructure plan, some are calling for a greater reliance on imports. They argue that the government should simply find the cheapest supplies possible. But that’s extremely short-sighted since a widening flood of imports has already cost the U.S. roughly 5 million manufacturing jobs and more than 91,000 factories in the past 20 years.

Michael Stumo

CEO, Coalition for a Prosperous America.

Find the source

of disagreement

Americans late in 2020 have found our first, if likely our last, common rallying point since 2016. That wonderful place of agreement is priority vaccination of health care workers. In this, we all believe.

But otherwise, we live in a cesspool of un-natural division. How can a people who have so much be so dissatisfied with each other? This holds true in our friendships, our marriages, our employments, and, yes, our governments and political parties. The rest of the world must feel nothing but pity for us.

As a people we have digressed so far that we have very little in common except greed, lust, animosity, consumption and ignorance. That isn’t very much to go on.

We must try to figure out what is the root of all this evil.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah