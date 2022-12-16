Gotta agree with the MAGA boys on this one. The Biden administration has been soft on crime. Crimes like insurrection, tax evasion, theft of classified documents, illegal possession of classified documents, inciting a riot that got people killed, obstruction of justice, conspiracy to defraud the United States government — you know, crimes like that. Donald Trump should be doin’ time with those who are doin’ time on his behalf.
Merrick Garland too much for you? In walks Jack Smith, the meanest-looking dude on the planet! I bet Trump is shakin’ like a dog passing a peach seed. So come on Department of Justice, it’s time to take a bite out of crime.
Jerry Wilson
Kidder, Missouri
Christmas message amid the horror of war
The Ukrainian people have the dismal future immediately in front of them of a bitterly cold winter. This is the same cold that defeated Napoleon. This is the same cold that helped Russians and their Ukrainian brothers defeat the Nazis in WWII.
The Russians know the damage the cold can do and how electric power will help eliminate it, which is why Putin has bombed power stations in Ukraine, hoping to bring Zelenskyy to his knees. Winter is only just getting started. It won’t be Putin or even Zelenskyy that suffers from the consequences of the coming winter.....It will be the Ukrainian people.
Isn’t it time the U.S. war machine that loves any skirmish that lines their pockets, remember who is suffering? Are there no diplomats that can broker a “peace deal?” Most people feel there won’t be “peace” as long as Putin is alive, but the current U.S. administration has done nothing to promote any likelihood of peace happening soon.
They continue to talk about the potential of a “limited nuclear war.” They send weapons of war to Zelenskyy so that the western media can tell us it is helping, when in fact, it is delaying the misery for the Ukrainians. The same guy that has been wrong about almost every foreign policy decision he has ever been involved in, continues this scheme instead of working toward a peaceful settlement.
At this time of the year, when we anticipate the birth of the Christ child, we should remember these words from Isaiah:
“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”
