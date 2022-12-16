This content is a letter to the editor and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Take a bite out of crime

Gotta agree with the MAGA boys on this one. The Biden administration has been soft on crime. Crimes like insurrection, tax evasion, theft of classified documents, illegal possession of classified documents, inciting a riot that got people killed, obstruction of justice, conspiracy to defraud the United States government — you know, crimes like that. Donald Trump should be doin’ time with those who are doin’ time on his behalf.

