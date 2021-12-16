When a dollar was ‘hog heaven’
As Caucasian farm kids in Livingston County, we never knew we were poor. We had three meals daily and a bed at night. Air conditioning didn’t come to our home until I was a senior in high school.
If we complained, our mother reminded us many children went to bed hungry. I didn’t know where China was but I knew their children were starving and I prayed for them nightly. Later, while serving in the Army in the Far East, I discovered many Asians didn’t have beds…some by choice, but most with no choice.
In 1965, at the age of 9, when I started working in the field driving a tractor solo, the only way I could make money was to hire out and I was too young for that. When I turned 10, dad started paying 50 cents/day. At 12 years old, my wage became 50 cents per hour. When I turned 15 it became $1 per hour.
I had no idea the minimum wage was about $2 per hour. I’d never heard of minimum wage laws. I felt like I struck gold. I was in “hog-heaven.” The more I worked the more I made. Imagine that.
Michael Pyrtle
Savannah, Missouri
Thoughts on communism
The immediate aim of the communists is the “formation of the proletariat into a class, overthrow of the bourgeois supremacy, conquest of political power, abolition of private property. Communists “reproached” for desiring to abolish the “right” of acquiring private property through the fruits of one’s labor. Changing it into common property changes its social character. Labor will exist for the sake of the laborer, not for the sake bourgeois-controlled property. Goal of communism challenges bourgeois freedom.
They want the proletariat to keep its weak role. This kind of socialism recognizes the fact that only changes in economic relations could help the proletariat.
The proletariat attacked every principle of existing society, and are thus useful for enlightening the working class. The critical-utopian socialists fail to understand that social change must occur in revolutions, and not by pure dreaming or words.
Conservative socialism that Marx condemns is precisely the attitude embraced by countries like the United States toward the plight of workers. Welfare, Social Security and a minimum wage are all measures that Marx would dismiss as attempts to preserve the capitalist system. Only way to address the grievances of the proletariat is through a restructuring of economic and social relations. This is a revolutionary act!
Their final goal is always a proletariat revolution and the abolition of private property and class antagonism.
Ben Pecora
St. Joseph
