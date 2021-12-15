Are you ready to rumble?
I got a message for Donnie Trump. I didn’t know where to send it, but I figured if anybody knew him personally it would be the editor of this newspaper.
A while back, 9/11 I think, I heard you challenge Joe Biden to a boxing match. You are so brave! Not only is Joe old and frail, he needs to get to bed really early. Also, Joe is busy. Unlike you and I, Joe still has a job to go to. So I’d like to accept your challenge on his behalf. Please hear me out.
You and I, Donnie, are of similar build and would weigh in as heavyweights. I’m sure somewhere we can find some gloves to fit those tiny little hands of yours. You can have the pillow guy in your corner and I’ll train with Butterbean. We can call the fight “Gezzers at the Caesars II” and put it on pay-per-view. Although we’ll look like a couple of sumo wrestlers out there, I think we can get excellent ratings.
We will split the gate, and unlike you I’ll pay taxes on my cut. This will help offset the $8 trillion in national debt you racked up in only four years in the White House.
So what’s it gonna be, Donnie Trump? Have you found some courage since the Vietnam War Days? Or are the bone spurs acting up again?
Anyway, let me know something. I should start a training program. Between naps.
Jerry Wilson, Kidder, Missouri
Program fills a need for doctors
A new plague has swept over the nation, yet a majority of the country has not noticed. Rural areas lack the necessary amount of doctors it takes to efficiently run a hospital. The United States has seen more than 100 hospital closings, 20 of those in 2019.
The UMKC School of Medicine is partnered with Mosaic to try to increase the number of rural doctors. They use MWSU to funnel in five medical students a year into the satellite campus at Mosaic and you can get a job right out of med school in a community that you are already familiar with.
Though it doesn’t sound as appealing as a large city hospital, it has many benefits such as the underserved and aging population that are usually unhealthy. With the low population through the Midwest, you get a deeper, more personal connection with each of the patients.
I feel it is important to have resources for those who do not have immediate access to health care. This campus is doing amazing things in the cultivation of accessible health care. Overall, this campus is needed and will be the cause of many great developments in medicine.
Quentin Chappell, St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.