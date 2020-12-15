PPP tax error

needs fixing

When the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in March, the law stated that any loan forgiveness provided to qualifying employers under the program would be excluded from the borrower's taxable income.

However, at the direction of the Treasury Department, the IRS issued Notice 2020-32 specifying expenses paid with PPP loans that are forgiven will not be tax-deductible.

How this would impact me?

Absent new legislation, if I had A $100,000 PPP loan used for payroll expenses in 2020 that are not deductible (per the IRS Notice) could result in an increased tax bill to my company of $25,000 or more!

I ask you to support legislation to ensure employers are provided with tax deductibility of expenses paid for with forgiven PPP loans as intended by Congress.

Erich Van Cleave

St. Joseph

Newspaper

isn't the same

I've just finished reading Mary Winder's eloquent letter of gratitude to Alonzo Weston and Ken Newton. I have an identical appreciation for these two fine writers and say "ditto" to all she had to say about them. I confess that a tear came to my eye as I read Newton's farewell column.

Unless I'm mistaken, there is hope that Weston will still write an occasional guest column, so all is not lost. I wish all good things for these two men who have made such valuable contributions to our community over the years.

I suggest adding one more writer to that Hall of Fame. Mark Sheehan deserves a place there. I have long missed his funny and insightful observations of the people and politics of St. Joseph. I remember him well and appreciate his contributions to our community.

Ms. Winder is right. The newspaper just isn't the same without you.

Margaret Dreesmann

St. Joseph