Two key responsibilities
Dear school board candidates,
The job is pretty simple; board members have two functions.
One is a fiduciary duty. You will be — according to law — accountable for the district finances. It takes about $160 million to run our school district. Thankfully, the staff provides accounting data each month and will help you understand where the money comes from and where it goes. You may find it tedious, especially if you are unfamiliar with multi-million dollar budgets, grants and federal and state allocations. Still, you must monitor every penny throughout your term in office.
Second, you will scrutinize the superintendent’s performance and hold that individual accountable. The superintendent’s job is to implement programs that enhance the educational experience and promote excellence. Those academic and infrastructure recommendations may be presented to you piecemeal, tangled up in technical terms, personnel choices and funding gobbledygook, but your job will be to cut through the fog. Bottom line, your job will be deciding if the superintendent’s plans are moving the district forward or allowing it to stagnate.
That’s it in a nutshell. Good luck.
Dennis Weiser
St. Joseph
Seeing signs of trouble
We are in trouble.
If any of you out there care about your children, your grandchildren or your great-grandchildren and the country we are leaving them, you best be getting yourself informed.
Become aware of what both sides of the political nightmare we call Congress and the U.N. are doing behind the scenes.
Investigate climate change — do not believe these people. Do your own research. Tell me, have you seen pictures of downtown New York or any major city at night and see the skyscrapers with all the lights on, the country around them from the air and ask yourself how are batteries and windmills going to replace nuclear power plants? Better get prepared.
Check out Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, COP 25, COP 26, COP 27, sustainable development, smart growth — all of which turns our world upside down. Read what these changes are and do, but if you want more of your rights taken from you continue to sit on your hands and accept what they have in store.
Don’t you ever wonder how all of these promises they are making are going to happen and where is the trillions to do them coming from? Who do you think is going to pay for it? Look in a mirror and you will see who is going to foot the bill.
My fellow Americans, I believe our country is in grave danger and decline, and I am merely asking that you “think” for yourself.
Please just think about it.
Ben Pecora
St. Joseph
