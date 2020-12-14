Sedition isn’t part of the job

It wasn’t enough that he was defeated by over 7 million, properly cast, counted, recounted, verified and vouched for by many court proceedings? It wasn’t enough that the Supreme Court unanimously rejected his, 18 Attorneys General and 126 Republicans amicus briefs? He, and his minions still vow that, “We have only begun to fight?”

Have they forgotten who pays their salaries? Eric Schmitt, Sam Graves, Billy Long, Vicky Hartzler, Blaine Luetkemeyer, Jason T. Smith, Ann Wagner of Missouri and Ron Estes and Roger Marshall of Kansas — the taxpaying citizens of Missouri and Kansas are the ones you need to be responsive to.

Not the losing candidate for president, certainly. Seditious activity is NOT part of your job description, is it? Will you please get your priorities straight and quit supporting the loser? Your employers (the people who elected you) are watching you make fools of yourself.

Helen Brock-Thurston, St. Joseph

Graves show true colors

On Dec. 10, the majority of the Republican U.S. Congressmen — Sam Graves and 124 others — signed their names to a lawsuit that would obliterate states’ rights and give nine judges the awesome, activist power to subvert the will of millions of voters and the bedrock principles of our democracy. Fortunately, in a quick and terse manner, the Supreme Court sent a message that they wanted no part of any of it.

If, say New York were to similarly sue Missouri, Sam Graves (and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who attached our state to that seditious lawsuit) would be on the front lines, fiercely fighting for the will of its voters. I and every other patriot, regardless of party, would be right behind them. Their enlistment on the other side of that fight is disappointing and infuriating.

This isn’t about being Democrats or Republicans or liberals or conservatives or moderates. This is about being Americans and Missourians.

In affixing his name and honor to that lawsuit, Sam Graves has abandoned the core principles of the Republican Party, being for states’ rights and against activist judges. More importantly, he has abandoned the Constitution and his oath and his pledge to put America, his country, first.

Bob Bergland, St. Joseph

Confusion reigns on library closings

I was misinformed as to the Leavenworth Library being closed due to a coronavirus mandate, and the televised news this morning (Nov. 25) refutes Leavenworth County, but the surrounding counties affirm the coronavirus mandate. The Atchison Library personnel informed me that I was allowed only 30 minutes and then I would have to leave the public library.

I believe I was being misinformed of many of my basic rights as an 82-year-old veteran of the United States of America with an honorable discharge, recommendation for re-enlistment, and void of any felonies during my lifetime. Also I always wear my mask in public places and businesses, as I have always respected others during my lifetime.

Terrance Hawbaker, Effingham, Kansas