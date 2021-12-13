Nothing to hide
David Hurst published an opinion view titled “What is the FDA hiding?” As a pharmacist who has read all the published primary literature on the COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and other manufacturers, I am unaware of the report that he referenced.
I would like to know the document from which he received the information because it wildly contradicts the published safety data of this FDA approved vaccine.
Spencer Klaasen, St. Joseph
Schmitt has gone berserk
Our Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is pouring gasoline on the flames of the COVID pandemic raging through Northwest and Southwest Missouri. He is promoting the lie that masks don’t prevent COVID spread and using his elected office and taxpayers’ dollars to stop schools, hospitals and local municipalities from imposing mask and vaccine mandates — proven measures that stop the spread and prevent COVID.
Schmitt has gone berserk in his pursuit to ferret out schools that have defied his no-mask orders. He’s set up an online site for students and parents to post pictures and videos of school mask wearers so that he can use his AG office to harass offending districts with lawsuits and fines.
Even worse, Schmitt is using his office to make local health departments stop COVID monitoring and prevention strategies — or be taken to court. So far, six southwest county health departments have acquiesced to Schmitt’s threat and shut down some or all of their COVID prevention services — counties where COVID is surging, where vaccination rates are under 40% and where there are already no mask mandates.
The AG and his staff — paid by our tax dollars — are thereby contributing to our increased COVID spread, costly surges in hospitalizations and unneeded deaths.
Jane Frick, St. Joseph
Congress must protect voting
We live in Missouri, so there is a very good chance a bridge or highway near us is in really bad shape. And for those of us in rural Missouri, slow or nonexistent internet makes our lives difficult. But now, thanks to the recently passed infrastructure bill, there is money to address all of these problems. I don’t have a crystal ball to tell you when these repairs will start or when the lightning-fast broadband will be installed, but I can tell you they will get done.
A handful of Republicans and a boatload of Democrats voted to make this happen. That’s the result of having the freedom to easily and legally vote for people who can work together and make our lives better. Unfortunately, a faction of corporate politicians are trying to erect barriers to our freedom to vote. That is why Congress must pass the Freedom to Vote Act, so voters can continue to elect leaders who join together and represent us.
Ellen Wentz, Kirkwood, Missouri
