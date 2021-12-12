Respect warrior teachers
We have heard how great the hunting season has been this year. Unfortunately, it has been open season to take potshots at the teaching profession.
Not all teachers are the same. Some do not have the inner passion required to be a great teacher. It is not a calling for some people. I do know that there are many great teachers who teach for the love of the profession and definitely for the love of children. To introduce a child to a new concept, new opportunities or to share old classics takes a special person. Can’t you remember a teacher in your past with those qualities?
I had the advantage of growing up with parents and an aunt who taught. I saw first-hand the life of an educator. Teachers have families, mortgages, bills to handle just like you. They have to juggle schedules and needs and many have the responsibility of elderly parents.
When you finish your day at work, you punch a time clock. When the time comes, you leave things for another day. A teacher leaves the school building with baggage. After you have dinner and pick up the last kid from soccer practice, you can kick back and have some time to relax.
Teachers open up the baggage and start to work all evening to help your children. There are papers to grade, exams to create and research information to prepare. But, you expect that, don’t you? How helpful would it be to go to a parent-teacher conference and not have information on your child’s progress?
In the recent past, you had to help your child with schoolwork more than you ever had. You had the challenges of the complexities of the computer, explaining subject material that you have not thought about in years and Google became your best friend!
Give these teacher warriors some respect and kindness as they try and prepare your child for the future. Teachers appreciate your being interested, and please make the effort to help them and your kids.
Don’t begrudge them some downtime to recharge their batteries.
Valerie Wigton
St. Joseph
History ignored on I-229 debate
In the 1960s or 70s, Felix Street was a walking mall, i.e., brick street, no vehicle traffic.
Business moved east. After several years, brick street removed, vehicle traffic resumed.
Riverboat gambling was approved. A boat was purchased, dock built at the riverfront. After several years, it was declared unsafe to float casino on Missouri River. Casino moved to moat, where it floats.
How can it be safe for recreational boating now?
Civic Arena, built with adjoining hotel. Complaints about railroad noise. Whistle restricted Downtown. Hotel closed in 2019.
I-229 was built to provide safety for emergency vehicles to overpass street rail crossings and provide access for grain and livestock trucks. Now want to divert traffic of 12,000 vehicles a day to ground. What historic buildings will be torn down?
How could families be expected to use park or RV park with railroad on east and river on west?
History seems to be ignored by people.
Sue Winslow
St. Joseph
