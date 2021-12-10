Alley frustration boils over
I read with much interest the article about alley maintenance. I and my neighbors also deal with an ill-maintained alley. Many years ago I would call when I thought it needed grading. I found out after a couple of years that I needed to call early in the year to get “put on the list” of people requesting alley fixes. I also learned after trial and error that I could buy rock that the city would deliver and spread to fix potholes and such.
So my task began. Every year, usually around March or April, I would call the street department and a nice lady named Mary would answer. I told her why I called and she would take a message to forward to a gentleman named Rex. They were both very polite and concerned about my situation.
To make a long story short, since I’m only allowed 200 words, our alley is crap!
The road grader just drives through and takes out all the gravel, leaving the holes to fill when it rains. The City Council is tired of me wasting their time and our alley NEVER gets fixed. I quit calling. It doesn’t help.
Jason Ingram
St. Joseph
Keep writing
to Santa
The nuns at St. Rita’s struggled each December to keep us focused on the Nativity. Oh, we knew the story quite well, but we were kids with divided loyalties. Santa Claus promised toys and candy and we were easily bribed. At that young age we were already becoming little mercenaries. We wanted the loot.
Older students sometimes mocked us for believing in Santa. But our childhood logic always prevailed. The milk and cookies were always gone on Christmas morning, and who else put the gifts under the tree? Stupid big kids!
Alas, the years went by, and we were forced to face reality. It was a sad realization, but we took solace in our faith in the miracle of Bethlehem. That faith remains today.
Of course, just to be safe, I continue the yearly letters to Santa. You never know!
Mike Hanrahan
Cameron, Missouri
Dole was
a real leader
Bob Dole was a gentleman, statesman and public servant committed to transcending politics to help Americans thrive. His service, in defense of, and to our country, were exemplary. We could use more like him right about now. May his memory be for a blessing.
Paul Bacon
Hallandale Beach, Florida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.