GOP needs to
jettison Trump
Reasonable, rational Republicans are scarce but definitely not extinct. There’s a strong faction in the GOP that was not and is not in the Trump cult. We were embarrassed by him on his Inauguration Day in 2017.
He and those he brought into the GOP went completely off the deep end. They are so convinced by their religious fanaticism that Trump was the savior for America, it’s sad.
I know some of these people personally. They wouldn’t, couldn’t, didn’t return to sanity.
Trump did not make America great again. He proved Americans can be manipulated by buzz words/bumper sticker rhetoric/catch phrases and verbalized hateful beliefs.
We picked the wrong guy. He was like a third-party candidate which attracted a lot of people who felt ignored. We know it. We admit it. We moved on from it.
Reasonable, rational, sane Republicans have denounced Trump. We were not never Trumpers, we helped him win in ‘16 but 45 proved that he doesn’t have presidential skills or abilities. He was not a good leader; did not talk about kindness or compassion or helping one another.
Forty-five was all about 45. Remove his name, remove his brand, remove his logo from the Republican Party.
We ask for help/advice/input from all reasonable rational sane Republicans.
We can, we will restore the GOP: 2023 is the rebuilding, reorganizing, refocusing and restoration year.
We invite independent voters/independent thinkers/reasonable rational sane individuals.
We don’t hate Democrats, we don’t hate people we disagree with.
We can, will build back better than ever before.
“The most powerful office is not the president, it’s committee man or committee woman.”
Shawn Harper
St. Joseph
Fix the inhumane
immigration system
Now that midterm elections are behind us, it is time to consider a festering problem that deserves, yes demands, bipartisan consideration: immigration reform.
There are several groups of foreign nationals that reside in the USA.
Authorized visa holders, tourist green card holders, diplomats.
Temporary workers under valid quota.
Students.
Asylum seekers. (Political and economic).
Unauthorized: DACA, children and adults; families of authorized workers; border crossers seeking economic security or political asylum; long-term workers in the shadow economy; criminals (drug runners, sex traffickers, money launderers, gun runners).
As a nation, we must come to grips with several issues.
Our economy can support, yes demand, additional workforce. Citizens do not want to be undercut by cheap foreigners.
Many seeking political asylum face dire consequences if forced to return to their homeland. Many are from countries that are our political adversaries.
Many seeking economic asylum are from failed states that we have sanctioned, i.e., Venezuela.
Many foreign nationals residing in the USA, documented and undocumented, do not desire U.S. citizenship. They want to survive and make a decent living so that they have economic security in retirement in their home nation.
The long-term solution to the border problem should not be a problem.
All foreign nationals must be documented.
Those already here should have free access to cross the border in both directions.
DACA recipients should have full access to our country, including citizenship if they so desire and qualify.
Foreign nationals must earn wages equivalent to a U.S. citizen. Under-the-table hiring practices must be illegal.
All low-wage workers must be covered by Medicaid and workers comp.
Solving the immigration crisis will be expensive to the American people and may contribute to inflation. The current dysfunctional system is incredibly expensive and inhumane.
Migrant families aren’t transporting drugs. Drugs are imported by professional crooks (cartels) that are responding to supply and demand, like any other business. As a nation we must focus our attention on decreasing the demand and perhaps increasing the supply.
If drugs are made available to addicts, then they won’t need to steal TVs to feed their habit.
We are a grand nation. We have the capacity to fix this problem and in so doing, may address some of the other perplexing issues that we face. We can do this.
E.H. Andres, M.D.
(retired surgeon)
St. Joseph
