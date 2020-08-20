Seniors face insurance crisis

Legal theft coverage by insurance companies, known to the consumers as long-term care insurance, is at a crisis for senior citizens. The sad thing is nothing is being done by our legal system or insurance commissioners in any of the states.

Around the year 2000, long-term care insurance was introduced. I and field agents were counseling clients that this policy would do two things. One, it would protect their estate from financial disaster due to the high cost of home and facility care. Two, this policy is coverage that could keep you out of facility care and allow you to stay in your home with professional assistance.

This policy was a hot item and insurance companies saw big dollars. The reality is after 20 years in the making, this has turned out to be a nightmare for senior citizens. Premiums are skyrocketing 60 to 80% for the past two years, forcing seniors to drop the coverage when they need it the most.

Here are how the policy holders have been treated. My insurance company sent a letter showing me how my new premiums will increase by 60 to 80%, but If you are willing to drop a cost-of-living rider, which allows you to increase your benefit by 5% each year, the company will keep your premiums the same. Then the second-year rolls around and the company gives no options but says your premiums will increase another 60-70% depending on your age.

Insurance companies can practice unethical and unfair practices even in a year when insurance companies are at record profits. They can sell something to you at no risk because the insurance commissioners say just show me the numbers and I will allow the increases. Our legislators sit back and take no action to protect consumers. The sad thing is this will fall back in their laps with taxpayers bearing the cost of facility care for seniors forced to drop this coverage. Where are our regulators that protect the public, where are our legislators that allow these practices and what has happened to our legal professionals who seek justice? The answer is, circling the wagon with bloated government in bed with big business.

Richard Sharp

St. Joseph, Missouri