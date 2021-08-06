People, and courts, have spoken
Conservative Missouri Supreme Court judges unanimously agreed: We must help our neighbors in need by expanding Medicaid, something most of us voted for.
If your neighbor or caregiver makes less than $18,000/year, they will now receive health insurance. No more expensive trips to the ER that you and I are paying for, now they will have affordable care from their own doctors. This is an important step in helping our friends gain the freedom they need to pull out of poverty.
How do we pay for it? The federal government pays for most of it with an extra billion and a half over the next 10 years. Which brings me to this question, thanks to the American Rescue Plan, Missouri has so much money right now, why are most of the Missouri politicians that we voted for lying to us and saying we can’t afford to expand Medicaid?
They must want to keep our state in poverty rather than help our friends pull out of it. This is a moneymaker for Missouri. Missouri is going to fall in love with Medicaid expansion and we’re never gonna look back!
Ellen Wentz
St. Louis
COVID demands
a strong response
I would speak directly to members of the school board but the Aug. 9 meeting does not allow audience participation. So I will communicate through this letter to the editor. Buchanan County has a vaccination rate between 18-20%. This presents an unusual and dire situation. The school board should approve two mandates.
First the board must require all staff to be vaccinated before the beginning of the school year. Second, the board must require all 12- to 18-year-old students be vaccinated before attending school. Parents would be allowed to sign a waiver that allows unvaccinated children to attend school knowing that they will be removed from school when the first COVID case occurs in the building.
Presently the school system requires vaccinations for various diseases such as MMR. Large colleges are initiating mandates.
The school board is mandated through the mission statement to provide a safe environment for all students. COVID can be a disabling disease.
Dire circumstances require dire responses.
Dick Schott
St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.