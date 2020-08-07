Consequences of racism are real

I am a graduating member of the Savannah R-III Class of 2009. I’m proud to be from Savannah, and owe a significant debt of gratitude to each member of the community for shaping me into the individual I am today. I am so thankful, too, for all of the memories I have from our once close-knit, inclusive, supportive community. None of those memories will ever change. Because, whether it is my recollection as a student of Savannah R-III or yours, a mascot does not change or remove those experiences.

Unfortunately, this topic has divided my hometown. But by supporting this change, my life will not change at all.

What can change, though? The negative representations of Savannah alumni, families, indigenous people and underrepresented populations portrayed by the current mascot. The consequences of negative representations are tangible, widespread and extremely dangerous.

In my time since leaving Savannah, I have dedicated my life to working with underprivileged communities. So often I hear privileged members of the same community place blame on those suffering. However, many underprivileged populations are a victim of circumstance. Simply put, the Savannah R-III mascot is one example of a representation that ultimately creates these circumstances.

Some say, “it’s going to cost too much money to change the mascot,” or “the mascot doesn’t intend to be offensive.” Unfortunately these perceptions are significantly outweighed by the consequences of racism. If you’re unsure about the consequences of negative representations of minorities, I encourage you to Google it.

I understand the hesitation surrounding change. It usually evokes fear, masked by anger. But those emotions are so much more easily resolved than the dangers of racism. You, Savannah, Missouri, and each member of the community can determine the prevention of these consequences.

Brooke Todd

Kansas City, Missouri

(Savannah, Missouri, native)