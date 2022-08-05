Military complex fuels Ukraine war
On FOX News, former GOP senator and former NATO ambassador under President Trump, Kay Bailey Hutchinson, told Trey Gowdy that yes ... Sweden and Finland should join NATO and the 18 House Republicans opposing it were just all wrong.
The former senator and ambassador went on to say how we should send U.S. fighter jets to Ukraine in the war against Russia because “it is vital for U.S. security interests ...”
Does anyone else recognize the “industrial military complex” needing another war of any kind to keep the “under the table” money exchanges continuing?
After all, why would Putin be alarmed if Finland, who borders Russia, joins NATO? Think sending jets to Ukraine wouldn’t be an act of war in Putin’s eyes?
Anyone remember all the lies the “military complex” told us in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Libya?
The only “vital U.S. security interest” in Ukraine is the continuing of all the corruption from that government that greased the palms of the Bidens and keeps our generals smiling with military equipment kickbacks.
David Hurst
St. Joseph
￼
Politicians trick us with borrowed money
Our bloated federal government continues to spend money that it doesn’t have on unconstitutional programs like war without congressional approval, and on programs to serve only a certain congressman’s district instead of the whole nation.
It has two main ways to finance this spending; (1) through taxation or (2) by borrowing-creating debt. The politicians prefer to borrow money in order to hide and delay the real effects of their dastardly deeds. Creating debt by borrowing (with interest) is simply stupid in the practical sense but it does allow the unscrupulous politicians to fool the people into accepting spending money we don’t have for questionable programs.
What if President Eisenhower in 1953 had announced on the evening news that he had decided to go to war with Russia and Vietnam, and since the government lacked the money to fund that war, our income taxes would be doubled for the next three years. Or consider what the Biden administration is currently doing by getting us involved in a war with Russia and Ukraine. Under these two scenarios if it was obvious the war was being financed by an increase in our income taxes — instead of borrowing — it is unlikely we would be so easily conned into an unnecessary war.
The money we borrow is created from our very own Treasury Department but we sign a note to pay back the privately owned Federal Reserve. We can never pay off this loan because only the principal is created and not the interest which means the more we borrow the more we need to borrow.
The solution to stop this borrowing madness might come about if HR 24 passes — Congressman Thomas Massie’s bill to audit the Fed for the first time. And the taxpayers could finally discover exactly how our government is financed.
Larry Flinchpaugh
Springfield, Missouri
￼
What do your representatives stand for?
Upcoming elections offer the opportunity to elect representation reflecting our values and issues important to us.
Currently the minority in the federal House have voted no bills allowing contraception. Did you think they would stop with banning Roe? There were 20 who voted against a bill condemning human trafficking and offering support for victims.
Did you know over 140 House Republicans voted against certifying Joe Biden as president?
In the Senate, the bill to help vets who suffered from toxic exposure has been voted down by the minority. Toxins like agent orange and other chemicals. These are the men and women who went off to serve our country. We have a volunteer military. Why would anyone join if this is the respect they get?
Finally, do you know how your representatives and senators have voted on these serious social issues?
Could there be more qualified candidates who represent and respect your values?
Joyce Nowak
St. Louis, Missouri
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.