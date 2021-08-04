Party like it’s 1837
Missouri celebrates its bicentennial, its 200th anniversary, this month. Perhaps we in Northwest Missouri should be a bit subdued, as we are technically outsiders. Our area wasn’t part of the area when President James Monroe proclaimed Missouri on Aug. 10, 1821, as the nation’s 24th state. It would be another 16 years before we were part of the Missouri.
The state’s original boundary in this area ran from the confluence of the Missouri and Kansas rivers straight north to the Iowa territory.
Northwest Missouri was still Indian territory 200 years ago. We weren’t part of the state until Congress on Feb. 15, 1837, approved the 1836 Platte Purchase treaty and President Martin Van Buren on March 28, 1837, proclaimed the area as part of Missouri. That added six counties — Buchanan, Andrew, Atchison, Holt, Nodaway and Platte to the state. The Indian tribes got $75,000 and were shuttled off to Kansas.
It’s always fun to celebrate bicentennials, even though we were outside the party area. So let’s enjoy the fun this month. And to you younger folks — at 89 I don’t expect to be around — plan our own bicentennial in 2037. Please remember to include the fine folks from Savannah, Maryville, Rock Port, Oregon and their neighbors to join in our regional bicentennial.
Fun fact: When admitted in 1821, Missouri was the largest state in the union. We held the bragging rights until Michigan was admitted in 1837.
Bob Slater, St. Joseph
Name-calling isn’t leadership
I would like to take exception to the guest column recently submitted by Congressman Sam Graves, who opposes new rules regarding Metropolitan Statistical Areas.
While I know very little about the subject matter, this opinion piece didn’t help to educate the public, as someone with Sam Graves’ experience and knowledge should be able to do. Instead he belittled those that proposed this policy change, resorting to name calling in place of reasoned argument supporting his position.
It’s easy to oppose policy proposed by “bureaucrats” and “pencil-pushers”, relegating them to nameless, faceless people with little regard for the lives of Missourians. Was any thought given to the men and women who occupy these positions? Might they have been dedicated public servants with degrees and credentials that enabled them to make arguments justifying their positions? We will never know.
Congressman, can we please return to a time of civil discourse? Can we inform the public we represent, acknowledge those with opposing views and let the public make informed decisions? When supporting our positions can we enlist those who don’t vote in lock step? It’s time to raise the bar and quit lowering ourselves.
Thomas Supple, St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.