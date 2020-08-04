Americans’ primary needs are priority

It is our duty to God, our country and our fellow man to help the needy. Any excuse or resistance to that is not “conservative,” it is a compassionless.

I do not like that government is in charge of helping the needy. But, not enough Americans are benevolent are charitable.

If you claim that helping the needy with tax money is too expensive, that means we are overpopulated.

If you refuse to help the poorest of the poor, you do not deserve to live here.

The primary needs of the American people should always be our primary concern. If you try to refute this simple fact, claiming it is “liberal” or it is “socialism,” you are way too late.

Your knee-jerk opposing reaction has been programmed into you by politicians.

Shawn Harper

St. Joseph