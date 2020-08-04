Why would anyone vote for Biden?

In response to William Moran’s letter in the July 30 News-Press: How could anyone vote for communism, even if they call it socialism?

How could you vote for someone who is in favor of baby murder, anti-Christian, pro-illegal immigrants, free health care? Country-destroying, lying, cheating anti-American, Constitution-busters, money stealing — the list is endless.

Joe Biden is pro Muslim and against anything else. These are just a few of the reasons I will be voting for President Donald Trump.

It really blows my mind when I see and hear the Democrats and the fake news. They are going to ruin our country if we elect them. Our country as we know it is gone.

Rolla Johnson

St. Joseph