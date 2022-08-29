Federal government programs adopted under the Biden administration include: American Rescue Plan Act, $1.9 trillion; Infrastructure Act, $1.2 trillion; ARP Expansion Act, $105 billion; CHIPS Act, $280 billion; Inflation Reduction Act, $433 billion; student loan forgiveness, $300 billion. Total, $4.218 trillion in less than two years.
It’s challenging to relate such numbers to our own lives where we deal in much smaller amounts. To try to gain some perspective I suggest we think about the cost of something really big but which can still be visualized: an aircraft carrier.
The Navy is just bringing into service our newest, largest, most advanced carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford. Some dimensions: length: 1,100 feet (1/5 mile); width of flight deck: 250 feet (a Downtown city block); weight: 100,000 tons (a rail car holds 100 tons); propulsion: two nuclear reactors that produce over 650 megawatts; 75 warplanes and support facilities for the 6,000-person crew (18,000 meals per day).
So, what did the USS Ford cost? Answer: $13 billion. A mere pittance compared with many government programs. Just to pick one, the student loan forgiveness plan is equivalent to 23 super carriers.
Ralph Mayer
St. Joseph
Loan forgiveness won’t
solve core crisis
Unless we fix the system that created the student loan mess, despite any bailout, we’ll be right back here in four years.
If you look deeper into the debt trap that a couple of generations have fallen into with easy money and usurious interest rates which means lower and middle class people can pay many times their initial loan, yet still be in crushing debt forever should give you a clue that something must change.
I dare say 10-20k forgiveness won’t solve the crisis for many. The pause on interest accruement during the pandemic needs to be made permanent, or at least cut interest rates down to reason.
This debt trap, which Joe Biden, Bill Clinton and many in both horrible political parties have created must end.
Can we find a better way to educate people for tomorrow’s economy?
We certainly cannot do worse than what we have now.
Rick Reynolds
St. Joseph
City must ensure money goes to police
I vote no on the half-cent sales tax for police, unless the City Council and mayor guarantees, legally, in writing, in perpetuity, the Police Department will receive its current percentage of the city budget, plus the revenues from the half-cent sales tax.
If the council truly wants to bolster and support the St. Joseph Police Department, they will do this.
If they do this, I will vote yes, I will encourage everyone I can to support the tax.
Note to City Council: You are not the first ones to play this game, it’s been happening for years. You want our trust? Here’s your chance.
