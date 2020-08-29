EmPowerU offering free programming this year

Mosaic Life Care Foundation caregivers and Board of Trustees is pleased to announce that school districts in our 31-county service region will now be able to participate in emPowerU educational programming free of charge.

We know that this year is unlike any other and has brought the need for continuous adaptation. The foundation continues to lean in and modify our innovative offerings with respect to the needs of our region. Our Board of Trustees has made the decision to ensure equitable access to emPowerU educational programming. This equates to a financial commitment of $2 million through 2025 in support of youth-focused leadership development. This investment provides our Civic Engagement Immersions and high school e2 Fellowship leadership program free of charge.

Now, all students in our region can attend emPowerU programs where 21st century learning objectives such as thinking creatively and working collaboratively are instilled. While participants learn how to live life more civically engaged, they develop the following critical 21st century skills: collaboration, creativity, critical thinking and communication.

Foundation Senior Fellow, Lowell Kruse, shared, “In these very challenging times, I know of no other way to secure the future of our country than to teach our next generation of leaders what they must know in order to participate in and lead the communities in which they live. emPowerU does that. It is an exceptional place.”

We are confident that we will effectively serve our region during this unprecedented time. Please share this exciting opportunity with parents and educators throughout the region. Together, we will build healthy, thriving communities for generations to come.

Julie Gaddie, Ph.D.

Mosaic Life Care Foundation President

Creek still provides many memories

Childhood on the farm was one of adventure, and many occurred on the meandering creek on our property.

One of my earliest memories is dad and mom taking my brother and I “swimming” in the creek. We were quite small at the time and it was actually “splashing” since the water was only inches deep. There was a large red granite boulder where our parents sat and watched. It was our first creek adventure, and it seemed our tiny family would last forever.

As we grew older, the creek remained a magnet. Many days were spent exploring the creek. We would catch tiny frogs, crawdads and minnows. We still splashed, but now in deeper spots. We found fossils, colorful rocks and rarely an arrowhead.

A small waterfall was a favorite spot, and the perfect place to cool off on a hot summer day. My parents and my brother have all left this life. Getting down to the creek has become a struggle. The big rock is still there, and a good place to dangle aching feet in the water.

Now I take my grandchildren. I watch them explore just as we did years before. My mind will drift through the years, and there is a sense of satisfaction.

Mike Hanrahan

Cameron, Missouri