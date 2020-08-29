All eligible voters should vote

I read the Aug. 18 report: “Trump’s pardon may be undermining Anthony’s wishes, historians say” on newspressnow.com. President Donald Trump pardoned Susan B. Anthony for illegal voting in 1872. At that time, women could not vote in her hometown in New York, nor almost anywhere.

Anthony gave various speeches nationwide. Her speech in Chicago was probably most notable for getting people’s attention toward giving all adult women the right to vote in elections. Even President William McKinley invited Anthony to the White House to celebrate her 80th birthday.

The 19th Amendment was ratified 100 years ago on Aug. 18, 1920. In commemoration of that, Trump posthumously awarded Anthony a full and complete pardon. He even said he was surprised a pardon for her hadn’t been issued earlier.

I commend Anthony for her role in women’s rights. She was the first “real” woman depicted on U.S. coinage on a one-dollar coin. I, myself, don’t care for Susan B. Anthony quarters; not due to her image, but because their size is too close to that of a quarter-dollar. Despite its unique shape, it fell out of favor.

Anthony is said to have gone to parties as a teen, but no record of her having a serious romance with a man at all. In today’s world that is personal choice; yet it is a bit odd. She was, however, highly critical of laws giving a man complete control over the marriage, whether it be property rights or anything else.

I am pleased that women have enjoyed the right to vote. It is up to all eligible voters (men and women) to exercise their rights to vote. It is a right we shouldn’t take for granted.

James A. Marples

Longview Texas

(former Kansan)

Trump is always ‘passing the buck’

Democrats, this is your wake-up call. You must get registered and vote!

As a United States citizen, voting is one of your most valuable rights. The future of our Social Security, Medicare, U.S. Postal Service, environment and global standing are at stake.

The current administration is always “passing the buck,” but as the sign in Harry Truman’s Oval Office stated, “The buck stops here.”

President Donald Trump has had over three years to take responsibility and has not. It is time for a change.

Billie Pryor Hartman

St. Joseph