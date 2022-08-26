This content is a letter to the editor and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


A lot to learn from dogs

Looking back over my life, I realize that my most loyal friends were my dogs. Even when I insulted them and their intelligence, they would simply wag their tails and look at me adoringly.

