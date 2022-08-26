A lot to learn from dogs
Looking back over my life, I realize that my most loyal friends were my dogs. Even when I insulted them and their intelligence, they would simply wag their tails and look at me adoringly.
Once I accidently locked my wife and dog in the garage. When I returned sometime later, the dog was excited to see me. My wife, on the other hand, was less enthusiastic. That’s the night I went to bed without supper.
Our most recent dog, a border collie, was a bit strange. When our older dog passed, he was totally lost for a while. That is, until I put up the bird feeder. He took it upon himself to “protect” the bird feed, constantly chasing away the birds. Then he would come to us expecting praise.
Dogs instinctively want to “belong,” seeking to be a member of the “family pack,” even if that means being the lowest-ranking member.
While dogs will sometimes snap at one another, I don’t think it is ever over politics. Perhaps we should learn something from them.
Mike Hanrahan
Cameron, Missouri
Sadly, Jesus would recognize our times
On a trip my wife and I took to Poland we had the good fortune to go to Oberammergau, Germany to see the famous “passion play” of Jesus suffering and death on the cross. Although in German, we received a book in English describing the play and the Bible.
What struck me was how what happened over 2000 years ago is still being carried out today. Jesus was confronted then with poverty, diseases, hunger, injustice, false prophets, taxes and those who oppressed and took advantage of others. There were the power struggles of the ruling classes. They even “pointed” fingers at each other, casting blame.
They even had teachers who taught false doctrines/laws. They even had traitors, (those working outside the box), and before climate change, they had floods and droughts.
Slaves were common, death was carried out instantly by stoning or crucifixion if found guilty by those kangaroo courts. Yes, they even had capital punishment then. Juries were handpicked to get the outcome desired. They had perjury in their trials —which was overlooked. And yes they also released a convicted murderer; “Barabbas”!
They had wars where thousands upon thousands were killed.
Secret meetings held with the accusers to make sure the trail results were what they wanted. Witnesses were not questioned, they were ignored. Evidence was usually not presented for the defense. The status or class you were and of what faith played a role in the decision making of the courts, proof was not important.
Do these things sound familiar 2000-plus years later?
A quote from Jesus — ”and Jesus predicted love among his people will go cold.”
Could he have meant crime, hatred, abortion, people turning on each other, religion absent from many lives today, live for today and let tomorrow take care of itself, wars, dishonest leadership, greed, me first, lawlessness and plain old corruption?
Ben Pecora
St. Joseph
