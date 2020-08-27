Mask mandate accepted in Arkansas

I just returned from a trip to Bentonville, Arkansas (a town of 51,000), where their Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, has in place a statewide mask ordinance.

I was pleased and surprised to see how most everyone had accepted the wearing of masks in stores, museums and on the streets.

The local businesses were selling colorful fashion masks and mask jewelry. It seemed that the cultural acceptance of this was strong and could be a model for St. Joseph to follow.

Karen Hauser, Ed.D.

St. Joseph

Not all opinions are based on facts

How many times have you heard that “everyone has a right to their own opinion”? Really? Expressed about anything?

Let’s say you’re driving down a road and approach a bridge. A sign says, “Closed for repairs.” You get out of the car, take a quick look, and tell your passenger, “It looks fine to me.” On the basis of that “opinion,” do you cross the bridge? Does your friend get out?

Then your friend complains about abdominal pain, and you say, “Oh, it’s just gas. It will go away.” Does your friend ignore his symptoms based on your opinion? How can you possibly know the cause of his pain?

Or let’s say your neighbor is trying to get moss off the side of his house, and you say, “If you mix those chemicals, they’ll be stronger.” If he listens, what happens to his vinyl or wood siding and to his physical health?

The problem with “It’s your call” is not that the opinions (or judgments) are anonymous, but that many are unconnected to any specific facts and display little reasoning.

Someday an American when asked his opinion will say, “I don’t know enough yet to have one.”

Dr. Elizabeth L. Sawin

St. Joseph

St. Louis DA needs to be watched

Editors give opinions, reporters give facts. Greg Kozol’s Aug. 23 article turned into his opinion that the proposed bill in Missouri’s house has ties to this one specific case, at least that is the only one Kozol mentioned.

The purpose of the bill is to control rogue prosecutors. In 2019 the St. Louis prosecutor dismissed 2600 felony charges.

If Kozol wanted to, for some strange reason point out the McCloskey case, why didn’t he mention that the “peaceful” demonstrators broke down an iron entry gate that was posted “No trespassing”? They continually cursed the McCloskeys and threatened to kill their dog and burn down their house.

Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday said it best, “When you mix politics with our criminal justice system, that does not work well.” That is exactly what the St. Louis’ District Attorney is doing and she needs to be watched.

John Byrne

St. Joseph