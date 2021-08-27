Enforce property ordinances
Selective enforcement is not the answer. The city has many ordinances in place to enhance the city’s appearance that would entice people to move into, instead of away from St. Joseph.
With the recent tax increases the mayor has referred to, the city should not use the lack of funding as an excuse not to enforce the ordinances concerning property maintenance. Tall grass, weeds in sidewalks/curbs, trash on property and illegal parking, all should be enforced ordinances without a complaint from a citizen.
Council persons should be proactive by filing ordinance violations within their districts. Chronic violators should be held accountable. Until the city figures out how to hold itself accountable for the way our city looks, any citizen can make a complaint to the property maintenance department by calling 271-4620 with a description of the violation and an address.
Merle Jeffries
St. Joseph
Ask the right question
We are at this time evacuating thousands of people from Afghanistan in a very short time, and all I hear from the news is how poorly it is going, how badly it was planned and executed, and demands as to what and why? Why did we leave? Why are we leaving people behind? Why isn't our military there? Should that be the last to leave? Why are we leaving Americans behind? Why are we not showing them who's boss? Why, why, why?
There are those that want to fix blame and of course those that want someone punished for this screw-up. As Americans we feel it is our RIGHT to demand answers, and according to our system we do have these rights. I do believe though that once again we are getting wrapped up in the wrong things. By some estimates by the end of August, we will have airlifted out over 150,000 people, roughly twice the population of St. Joseph are leaving their homes for the last time with basically nothing and facing an uncertain future.
Think about that for a moment, then ask the most important question of all…. how can I help?
G. Robert Bauer II
Kidder, Missouri
It all points to Biden
Let’s see. Seven months as president and we’ve gone from energy independent to energy dependent. Your open borders have escalated illegal immigration resulting in increased crime, illegal drugs, child trafficking, violent criminals as well as terrorist to enter our country.
And the cherry on top is your Afghanistan exit from that country. You have disgraced not only your office but your country.
Michael A. Nold
Easton, Missouri
