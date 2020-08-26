Locally owned stores

should require masks

If locally owned businesses want people to shop with them it might be beneficial if they would adhere to the public health directives to have their employees and customers wear masks.

There is a store in town that obviously does not believe that their employees and/or customers are worth complying with the city’s mask order. Over the past month and a half when I’ve shopped there, I found that none of their employees and/or customers wore masks.

In contrast, big chain stores are increasingly mandating masks when shopping at their stores, regardless of local and/or state orders. I would think that locally owned businesses would be more responsible, but obviously I’m wrong about that.

As a result of such blatant disregard for public health practices, I will take my business to stores that demonstrate that they do care about the health and well-being of their customers ... and employees.

Martha Ellison

St. Joseph

Valuable lessons for

growing a business

As I sit here watching Jake, this 23-year man building a wall in my backyard, I can’t get over this young man work ethic. He doesn’t stop!

He said that he is working, learning all he can and getting prepared to take over the family business from his father in landscaping and mowing, while trying to branch out into more of the landscaping and drainage systems and snow removal, so they can offer more one stop services to his customers.

As he’s building this wall across my backyard, I’m curious as to how this 23-year-old sees the current business climate, what worries him, his future plans, how big to get, etc.

I asked him about the equipment he is using and he stated that all of their equipment is paid for, and they do most of the repair work. I asked about new equipment, and he said when we have the money, then we’ll buy it, until then we’ll rent it if it’s something that can the job done and grow.

OK, I asked him what makes him the most nervous about growing the business? “Getting good help, people who want to work,” he said. “There are many in the lawn cutting business but few who do all the things we can and meet their dates.”

He further said his dad started the business in 2009, and his plans are to branch out into tree trimming, outside fireplaces, more types of landscaping. His dad instilled in him that you’ve got to do quality work, do what you say, and be flexible to the customer.

Ben Pecora

St. Joseph

Everyone should read Obama’s words

The far-right bias of the News-Press was never more evident than in the Aug. 20 edition. A three-column story, with large picture, of Attorney General William Barr, Trump’s henchman, was on Page one and a three-column story, again with large headline, telling about our current president whining that people could not wear his MAGA hats at Goodyear, appeared on Page A5. Yet, there was not a single story about the Wednesday events at the Democratic National Convention.

An important highlight of that convention was an address by former President Barack Obama, in which he indicated that President Trump never arose to the challenges of the office, which resulted in “our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.”

But, do not take my word for it. Whether you are Republican, Independent, or Democrat, you owe it to yourself to find and read a copy of that message.

Jim Roever

St. Joseph