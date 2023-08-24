City should consider an earnings tax
I watched the rain begin one morning around 6 a.m. and found time on my hands, having read the News-Press Weekender on Friday and the Wall Street Journal weekend edition on Saturday, to think about St. Joseph and the surrounding area.
No original ideas, only the pondering of an age-old questions, well at least 50 years old.
1, Why don’t we combine the city and county governments? One police department, one street department, one executive decision-making department?
2, Why don’t we have an earnings tax paid by people who earn their living working in St. Joseph but they live elsewhere and avoid paying city property taxes? This would help pay for city maintenance of roads and cultural amenities used by all.
We are reaching the limits of sales tax and property tax increases, so why not follow the leadership of Kansas City and pursue one or both of these changes?
An assignment for the younger generation, I think it’s time for me to watch “The Tales of Wells Fargo.”
Yours truly,
Ricky D. Gilmore, St. Joseph
Nominating process brings questions
The evolution of American democracy as a process originated with the caucus, spawned the national nominating convention by the 1830s, further fostered public participation with the advent of direct primaries, extending the ballot to women and calling for the people electing U.S. senators, as the century ended and the next one began, and introduced presidential debates in 1960.
Now, under Biden and the progressive Democrats/communists, they are attempting a regression of democracy by once again nominating Biden without a candid and publicly vetted process.
Pat McLear, Dearborn, Missouri
Who’s on first? Not the ratepayer
It is so amazing the amount of mail we get asking for money from our elected officials. I only wish we could receive responses from them when we ask them to do their jobs.
If you have not paid attention, the Public Service Commission allowed all the utility companies to raise their rates. Like all things, costs go up. I think Evergy gets the golden award for outsmarting the PSC. They receive a handsome rate increase and now are going after a huge rate increase of 9 cents a kilowatt to 38 cents a kilowatt during the hours of 4-8 p.m. This will begin in 2024.
I have contacted Rep. Brenda Shields, Sen. Luetkemeyer, the Public Service Commission and the governor about this issue. I received a call from Shields’ office that my complaint was received. Now, all is quiet on the western front. Luetkemeyer never responded, which is common for his office. The governor suggested I send the complaint to the PSC, of which I told them in my complaint I had done so.
The governor’s office suggested I send another complaint and it would be turned over to a person who would work on it. All is quiet? The PSC responded to me by saying they would file my complaint with other complaints. Starting to sound like who’s on first!
I would suggest that people need to start calling their officials to get them involved in this rubber stamp approval by the PSC for controlling our energy. It won’t be long before our utilities are a mortgage payment.
Richard Sharp, St. Joseph
Pot tax should go to schools
The 3% marijuana tax should be used for one purpose and only one purpose. The build new high schools!
St. Joseph desperately needs new schools.
This is the single best use of this money. Invest in our children. Invest in our future.
Make it simple, make it easy, place 100% of this money into one account to be used only for new school buildings. When the high schools are built, keep the investing in other building maintenance or even more new schools.
It is obvious St. Joseph is a two high school city, one north and one south. We have squandered chances to use existing buildings so let’s use this money wisely for our future. Our children.
This will pay more dividends than any other use.
Craig Garwood, St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.