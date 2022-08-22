I am writing because I am extremely concerned about the current behavior of the leadership in our government. Even those of you that voted for Biden should be concerned. Biden and his team via the Department of Injustice went to the home of a private citizen under the guise that classified documents were being stored there. They “said” that they had to do a search. The search lasted for nearly 10 hours. Agents even went through the personal clothing of Melanie Trump. How many classified documents do you suppose that she could hide away in her bikini underwear? The agents even brought along as safe cracker to break into the safe. Joe Biden says that he knew nothing about the raid. Well, if you believe that, then ask yourself who is running our country. Most assuredly he would have been apprised of this activity.
This smells of political persecution. They know that they can’t win in an honest election so they have to discredit him in some way. And, sadly with the help of the hate stream media, many people believe that he is a bad man. Nothing could be further from the truth.
The communist Democrat party continues to lie to the American people. For example, they passed a bill that is billed as anti-inflationary. When in fact, pouring more money into the nation will cause inflation to flourish. Today, Joe is in the media claiming that there is zero inflation. Of course the media puts that information on their stations 24/7 and some who have no access to accurate news reporting believe it as truth. Too bad that the “fact checkers” only check Republicans.
One last thing that no one seems to be alarmed by: The bill included funds for 87,000 new IRS agents. Not only will they harass rich guys like Trump, but you and me.
In closing I would like to ask that my fellow citizens support equality under the law. Right now, a Democrat can break the law (Hilary Clinton, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden) and their misdeeds are ignored. If you want America to be America, do not vote for a Democrat that supports the national Democrat leadership policies.
John Schroeder
Maryville, Missouri
Put it in medical books
“Trump Derangement Syndrome” should become official medical jargon and be a concept officially recognized in medical school curriculum.
Pat McLear
Dearborn, MO
Some troubling numbers on guns
45,222 are dead from firearms in the USA in 2021, and someone’s response was “75 to 85% of the people murdered by someone they know,” then finishes with, “the best way to protect yourself would be to just not know anybody.”
45,222 are dead from firearms last year and your answer can be boiled down to simply this, “Guns are more important.”
45,222 are dead from firearms but the Constitution says you have a right to your guns, and nowhere does it say you have any right to live or have a life just as the Founding Fathers intended.
45,222 people dead from firearms, doesn’t matter, guns rights do. I get it. I really do get your message and those that agree with you, the message is clear, “guns before lives!” You should put it on a bumper sticker, make it a campaign slogan, pull up any status you want to deflect, deny and direct attention to other things, I for one am not going to chase you down the rabbit hole.
45,222 people are dead because of firearms, spin it any way you want, but your message is clear, “guns before lives!”
45,222 people killed in 2021 by firearms. So what are we going to do about it?
