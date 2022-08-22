This content is a letter to the editor and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


placeholder_letters.jpg

America heads down a wrong path

I am writing because I am extremely concerned about the current behavior of the leadership in our government. Even those of you that voted for Biden should be concerned. Biden and his team via the Department of Injustice went to the home of a private citizen under the guise that classified documents were being stored there. They “said” that they had to do a search. The search lasted for nearly 10 hours. Agents even went through the personal clothing of Melanie Trump. How many classified documents do you suppose that she could hide away in her bikini underwear? The agents even brought along as safe cracker to break into the safe. Joe Biden says that he knew nothing about the raid. Well, if you believe that, then ask yourself who is running our country. Most assuredly he would have been apprised of this activity.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.