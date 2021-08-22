Your letters Aug. 23, 2021
Foreign policy must serve America
Our founding fathers had hoped for a non-interventionist foreign policy that promoted “commerce with all nations, alliance with none.” However, this goal has seldom been reached. Today the president and special interest groups control our foreign policy with little input from Congress. It has resulted in perpetual wars and nation-building decisions that reflect poorly on a so-called civilized nation like the United States.
For the most part, since 1776 Congress has been excluded from foreign policy decision making. Could Congress have gotten involved and made better decisions involving:
The U.S. harsh treatment of Native Americans?
The many undeclared wars the U.S. has fought;
like Afghanistan, Vietnam, Korea and Iraq where the decisions to go to war was motivated by oil interests?
The support of Israel’s wars?
The U.S. keeping a huge stockpile of nuclear
weapons; urging other nations not to get them?
The empire building of the U.S. similar to that
of ancient Rome?
The United States intervening in foreign elections?
The 1973 War Powers Act sought to restrain the president’s ability to commit U.S. forces overseas by requiring the executive branch to consult with Congress before involving U.S. forces in foreign hostilities.
However, the War Powers Act has mostly been ignored by subsequent presidents.
If we are to improve our foreign policy decisions to represent what is in the best interest of the American people and the entire world, we need greater congressional participation that represents the people instead of just the president and special interest groups.
Larry Flinchpaugh
St. Joseph
A slide toward socialism
Are they coming to take us away or bury us, whichever they can push through a spineless, self-centered Congress — both sides are truly a disgrace to the Constitution?
They “do not” follow it any longer as these people seem to be running the government through a straw-man president, followed by pass it, then read it Pelosi, the parrot Schumer, AOC, Omar, Pressley, Tlaib, Bowman, Bush. How did these “newly” elected people get so much control in such a short time — I smell a “set-up”.
As of 8/16, we have a national debt at $28.6T, unemployment at 5.4%, inflation soon to be at 5%, we are paying $404B on interest. Would somebody cut down that money tree before it falls on this country?
We stop U.S. oil production, but ask OPEC to product more. We are importing $211.4B in oil? Our deficit is starting to rise, now at $1.1T.
I guess, we the American people can’t see that the southern borders are a total mess, COVID-infected people streaming across, the squad wanting to defund the police. Another cherry on the cake, lets let criminals out of jail and legalize drugs, where’s the hand out of free ammo?
A report on the news said a baby born today automatically has a debt of $750,000 due to spending.
If you don’t agree then stay silent and keep your hands out, but if you see this way of doing government will only lead us to socialism/Marxism. Call your Congress person and voice your constitutional rights and tell them your feelings!
I guess if we turn away from God long enough, then he will make adjustments, hope we are prepared for that?
Ben Pecora
St. Joseph
